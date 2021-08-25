FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25, 2021 CONTACT: Annie Baggett, agritourism marketing specialist NCDA&CS Marketing Division 919-707-3120; annie.baggett@ncagr.gov Kristy Phillips, executive secretary N.C. Agritourism Networking Association 336-215-6271; kristyncana@gmail.com N.C. Agritourism Networking Association Summer Farm Tour takes place Aug. 30 SILER CITY – A limited number of spaces are still available to attend the upcoming N.C. Agritourism Networking Association’s Summer Farm Tour Aug. 30. To attend, interested farmers should register as soon as possible online at https://nc-ana.org/product/summer-farm-tour-registration-2021. The cost for NC-ANA members is $109 per person or $209 per person for non-members. The NC-ANA’s summer farm tour includes wine, sunflowers, fire pits, a sorghum maze, lakeside cabins, a North Carolina product barn, chances to learn from other farms engaged in agri-tourism activities, as well as education in the farming and harvesting of oysters, clams and striped bass. Over 75 farmers interested in diversifying their operations and people interested in agritourism will gather for this one-day event that starts in Elizabethtown and ends at the coast with an oyster and clam roast. Summer farm tour locations include Lu Mill Vineyard in Elizabethtown, Maze Craze at Galloway Farm in Hallsboro, Mike’s Farm in Beulaville and Hog Wild at Howards Farm in Jacksonville. The final stop and dinner will be held at the Shellfish Mariculture Demonstration Center and is a collaboration between N.C. Sea Grant, N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, and Carteret Community College and foundation. All COVID health and safety guidelines will be followed. The NC-ANA offers seasonal farm tours to educate farmers on the unique ways in which North Carolina farms welcome the public and engage in agritourism activities. Farmers and participants from across the state will be present to learn, connect and network with one another. Sponsors for this tour include N.C. Farm Bureau and Cape Fear Farm Credit. -30-