Top 3 Things To Do While On Vacation In Antigua – Travelling With Matt Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned for its Spanish colonial buildings and surrounded by volcanoes, Antigua is a small city located in southern Guatemala. Even though this touristy destination has excellent restaurants, beautiful churches to visit, and volcanoes to tour all year round, the best time to visit this lovely place is during its
annual Semana Santa.
During Antigua's Semana Santa, residents build beautiful "carpets" on the roadway from colored sawdust, flowers, and other things every year. These elaborate pieces of art are only visible for a few hours before religious procession destroys them.
However, it can be hard to time the vacation right as the Semana Santa happens during the week leading up to Easter. Those who'd still want to experience Antigua during the rest of the year should definitely look into these three options.
Volcan Fuego
Sitting about 16 kilometers west of Antigua, Volcán de Fuego or Chi Q'aq' is an active stratovolcano, and watching it erupt is one of the most captivating experiences in the world. After a 6-hour hike, tourists will spend the night at a base camp on neighboring Acatenango that overlooks the volcano.
Matt Keezer's take: "Even if this is not a hike for the faint of heart, seeing Volcan Fuego erupt beneath the stars will surely become one of your favorite travel memories."
Caoba Farms
The vision behind Caoba was "to contribute to a more environmentally sustainable world through the provision of a community space." Visitors can stroll through the beautiful gardens and see how the food is grown. Also, a few lucky ones will get a special tour from Caoba's owner, Alex, where he shares his boundless knowledge of farming practices.
Matt Keezer's take: "Be sure not to miss out on the fresh and delicious food in the Caoba's onsite farm-to-table restaurant."
Casa Santo Domingo
Casa Santo Domingo may look like a hotel at first glance, but it's so much more than that. The hotel was built around the ruins of the historic church and the monastery. Besides a combination of hotel, restaurant, and spa, there are six permanent museums and two art galleries with rotating temporary exhibits.
Matt Keezer's take: "The 17th-century ruins have so much beauty and history that can be explored, so be sure not to miss this wonderful place."
Bonus: Handicraft Shopping
Guatemala is known for beautiful artisan goods, and no trip would be complete without taking home a few souvenirs. However, shopping in Antigua's handicraft markets can be tricky, but Matt Keezer has a few tips:
∙Walk around the whole market to explore the prices and find the best ones.
∙Talk with artists and try to get to know their work – being friendly will go a long way.
∙Haggle, bargain, and be prepared to walk away – sometimes you will see the price drop 'magically.'
∙Still, be willing to pay a fair price – keep in mind that the art you are buying is the artists' livelihood.
Travels and vacations are supposed to be the most unforgettable experiences in life. With that in mind, Matt Keezer urges all those planning to visit Alta, Norway, during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay safe by following the protocols. He also reminds everyone to keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.
