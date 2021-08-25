Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,308 in the last 365 days.

Chadian Women Supported by TIKA Contribute to Production

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided baking courses and equipment to 25 women who are out of school in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad.

After the 3-week training, the beneficiaries were provided with cake machines and basic ingredients such as flour, sugar, and oil, in order to enable them to bake goods at home and improve their standards of living with the income they will earn.

The certificate presentation ceremony was attended by Isabelle Housna Kassire, Minister of Vocational Training and Trades of Chad; Kemal Kaygısız, Turkey’s Ambassador to N'Djamena; Khadidja Hissein Hassan, Representative of the Ministry of Women and Early Childhood Protection of Chad; Melih Mücahid Ateş, TİKA’s N'Djamena Program Coordinator; and other officials.

In her speech at the ceremony, Isabelle Housna Kassire, Minister of Vocational Training and Trades of Chad, thanked TİKA, noting that TİKA provided support at the right time and that the projects implemented supported the policies of “Autonomization of Women” of the State of Chad.

Kemal Kaygısız, Turkey’s Ambassador to N'Djamena, delivered a speech and stated that the training met the needs of the people of Chad. He said, “Turkey provides assistance and support to Chad and will continue to do so.”

Melih Mücahid Ateş, TİKA’s N'Djamena Program Coordinator, noted that they prioritize vocational training, capacity building, and experience sharing projects in order to contribute to the social and economic development of Chad, and that they also support disadvantaged groups. 

The ceremony ended with the presentation of certificates, equipment, and ingredients to the participants.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

You just read:

Chadian Women Supported by TIKA Contribute to Production

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.