Chadian Women Supported by TIKA Contribute to Production

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided baking courses and equipment to 25 women who are out of school in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad.

After the 3-week training, the beneficiaries were provided with cake machines and basic ingredients such as flour, sugar, and oil, in order to enable them to bake goods at home and improve their standards of living with the income they will earn.

The certificate presentation ceremony was attended by Isabelle Housna Kassire, Minister of Vocational Training and Trades of Chad; Kemal Kaygısız, Turkey’s Ambassador to N'Djamena; Khadidja Hissein Hassan, Representative of the Ministry of Women and Early Childhood Protection of Chad; Melih Mücahid Ateş, TİKA’s N'Djamena Program Coordinator; and other officials.

In her speech at the ceremony, Isabelle Housna Kassire, Minister of Vocational Training and Trades of Chad, thanked TİKA, noting that TİKA provided support at the right time and that the projects implemented supported the policies of “Autonomization of Women” of the State of Chad.

Kemal Kaygısız, Turkey’s Ambassador to N'Djamena, delivered a speech and stated that the training met the needs of the people of Chad. He said, “Turkey provides assistance and support to Chad and will continue to do so.”

Melih Mücahid Ateş, TİKA’s N'Djamena Program Coordinator, noted that they prioritize vocational training, capacity building, and experience sharing projects in order to contribute to the social and economic development of Chad, and that they also support disadvantaged groups.

The ceremony ended with the presentation of certificates, equipment, and ingredients to the participants.