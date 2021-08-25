Counter UAS Market Size Worth USD 4.67 Billion by 2027 at 26.5% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Counter UAS Market Insights and Industry Analysis by System Configuration (Portable, Vehicle-Mounted, Standalone), End Use (Military & Defense, Commercial and Homeland Security), End Use End Use (Laser Systems, Kinetic Systems, and Electronic Systems), Platform (Air, Ground, and Naval), Application (Detection [Radar, RF Scanners, EO/IR and Acoustic System] and Interdiction [Jammers, Spoofing, Laser and Nets]) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Counter UAS Market Information by System Configuration, End Use, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is projected to cross USD 4.67 Billion by 2027 at 26.5% CAGR.

Market Scope

The counter-UAS providers are investing heavily in advanced technologies to offer the armed forces enhanced security and detection capabilities. A diverse range of unmanned aircraft systems has been developed from low-cost yet capable quadcopters to sophisticated combat drones. In order to detect, track, and respond to the threat, civilian air traffic controllers, public safety officials, front-line military commanders, and others are seeking new and specialized technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent companies in the counter UAS market are:

Market Restraints

The high research and development expenses in the market along with the public safety concerns, are estimated to drive the development of the market in the forthcoming period.

Market Drivers

Drone security breaches are becoming more common, posing a serious security danger to both military and civilian organizations. In recent years, this has resulted in the establishment of a new industry for counter-drone technologies. Because the counter-UAS business is still in its early stages, manufacturers have the opportunity to build cost-effective and dependable counter-UAS devices for commercial application. The rise in security breaches by unidentifiable drones, as well as the increasing frequency of border trespassing and a focus on border protection, are some of the primary factors for the global counter-UAS market's growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

Many global aerospace and military industry businesses are suffering the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic as it continues to spread around the world. The pandemic has considerably highlighted the need for counter UAS to reduce personnel movement. As a result, in the coming period, the demand for counter UAS is estimated to rise considerably in the course of the forecast period. Recently, DroneShield, a counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) business, has supplied the Australian Army with its RfOne MKII long-range sensors. The capability will be delivered right away, allowing the Australian Army to analyze its future counter-drone needs and alternatives. Since aircraft manufacturers have temporarily reduced production rates to adapt to the new depleted market situation, they should take advantage of the slowdown in demand to take a breather from the race for production. Governmental financial assistance programs will be implemented to support businesses' cash needs and assist them in making the investments required for profound and structural reforms.

Market Segmentation

During the forecast period, the electronic systems sector is expected to lead the market in terms of technology. The ground segment led the market in terms of value in 2018, with USD 271.7 million, and is predicted to reach USD 1,235.8 million during the forecast period.

The standalone category accounted for the greatest market share in the coming term based on system configuration. The military and defense sector dominates the market in terms of end use.

The interdiction sector is expected to grow at a faster CAGR than the rest of the market during the forecast period. Interdiction is a technique for interfering with the operations of detected unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by jamming, spoofing, destroying, or catching them.

Regional Insights

The largest share of the counter-UAS market is in North America. During the forecast period, the counter-UAS market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.09 percent. Factors such as increasing military spending and technological improvements in the region are driving market expansion in North America. In recent years, the US Department of Defense (DoD) has increased its investments in developing counter-UAS systems, resulting in a major increase in demand for these systems. For instance, Anduril, a technological firm, has been given a $99 million contract by the Department of Defense to create a new automated counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities. The Defense Innovation Unit's Silicon Valley outpost employs non-traditional contracts to collaborate with start-ups, and the company and the Defense Innovation Unit negotiated a Production Other Transaction (P-OT) Agreement. The arrangement serves as a vehicle for any military branch to purchase Anduril's artificial intelligence-based technology and services for detecting and deterring enemy drones. Canada's market growth is being boosted by the Canadian government's increasing investments in counter-UAS technologies for military and commercial purposes.

