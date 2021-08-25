Automated Border Control Market Size Worth USD 2,502.5 Million by 2027 at 13.52% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Automated Border Control Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Solution Type (ABC E-Gates and ABC Kiosk), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Application (Airport, Land Port, and Seaport) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automated Border Control Market Information by Solution Type, Component, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is projected to cross USD 2,502.5 Million by 2027 at 13.52% CAGR.

Primary Growth Boosters

With major threats cropping up across countries and terrorism becoming a significant concern for governments across the globe, the role of advanced technologies for higher public safety has become crucial. Technical advancements in recent years have paved the way for cutting-edge technologies, such as automated border control system. These systems are experiencing rising demand worldwide as the number of travellers and the need to manage them becomes need of the hour. To accommodate this rampant need, automated border control systems are progressively being used for simplifying immigration processes and elevating security levels.

The recent boom in air travel has been the result of rising number of individuals going abroad to pursue higher education or seek career opportunities, decline in ticket costs, and the increasing HNWI (high-net-worth individual). Rapid emergence of advanced multimodal biometrics is touted to be a major opportunity, as these systems feature multiple biometric technologies use for accurate verification. Multimodal biometric enhances the accuracy level, using several biometric technologies to authenticate the person. These biometric technologies are reliable, secure, and accurate, as a result of which they are witnessing widespread adoption in border control worldwide.

A few other encouraging factors in the market growth include improving infrastructure across emerging countries, and mounting number of international as well as domestic airports. The incredible growth of the aviation sector can be accredited to the expanding population of corporate travelers. The Global Business Travel Association reveals that in 2017, USD 2.25 trillion was expended on corporate travel across the globe.

Competitive Landscape

MRFR report lists a few significant contenders, including

Thales Group (France)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

SITA (Switzerland)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

Secunet Security Networks AG (Germany)

IDEMIA (France)

Vision-Box (Portugal)

Gunnebo AB (Sweden)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Cross Match Technologies, Inc. (US)

Focused on widening their global reach and consumer base, these vendors strive to develop and distribute highly advanced systems. They enter strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to further their market standings. For instance, in January 202, IDEMIA along with Sopra Steria entered a deal with the French Ministry of the Interior, which entails developing, rolling out, updating, and maintaining the latest border control system (CCAF) supported by biometric technologies to speed up border controls and also enhance their accuracy levels.

Market Restraints

Despite the promising business scenario, the demand could waver in the coming years, as automated border control systems require large-scale investments for installation and maintenance. These systems are designed using a host of software and hardware components, like passport scanners as well as biometric identification devices including software that verify documents, custom check software, and facial and iris scanners. This proves to be quite costly for a few countries with limited economic standards.

Simply put, significant investments required for installing and maintaining automated border control systems could act as a major impediment in the global market over the following years.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a grave effect on the defense, maritime, and aviation industry worldwide. The aviation industry faced a fall in tax revenues in line with the decrease in GDP, while the government’s major focus is on financially assist the healthcare sector. This has slowed down the market growth to some extent.

Having said that, strict government policies aimed at curbing COVID-19 have compelled port operators, airport authorities, and others to utilize touch-free security systems. Additionally, several airport authorities are in the process of installing border security systems in subsequent years, backed by strong government support and the need to curtail the pandemic growth.

Market Segmentation

Solution type, component, and application are the major segments that have been considered in the MRFR report.

ABC e-gate and ABC kiosks are the solution types covered in the report. The ABC Kiosk segment could capture the fastest CAGR between 2020 and 2027.

Hardware and software are the component-based segments listed in the report. The software segment will continue to thrive at the highest rate from 2020 to 2027, as this component of the automated border control system ensures better efficiency and performance of the biometric as well as the document recognition database algorithms.

Major applications of automated border control systems are seaport, airport, and land port. The airport segment has achieved the biggest portion of the worldwide market, in view of the rising use of the systems for optimizing the efficiency of the existing technology and infrastructure and also managing the burgeoning passenger traffic.

Regional Status

Europe is currently spearheading the global market for automated border control. It is likely that the European market would steadily rise at a rate of 12.19% during the analysis period, maintaining its dominance over other regions. One of the key reasons for the region’s stronghold over the global market could be the massive pool of reputed automation firms and their robust technical bases present across various countries. With European Union growing more focused on enhancing the efficiency of automated border control e-gates and busy airports like Heathrow Airport (London), Frankfurt Airport (Germany), and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France adopting these technologies, Europe’s growth in the coming years would remain unparalleled.

