Corey Shader Explains How to Keep Your Remote Employees Motivated

Corey Shader explains a recently-released study from Harvard Business Review and details how communication can increase remote employees’ motivation.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote work is the way of the future. The 2020 COVID-19 transition to at-home work only accelerated a trend that was already in motion. Now businesses that encourage employees to return to the office meet resistance. At-home employment offers teams greater flexibility without compromising their work ethic, says entrepreneur Corey Shader. As such, fewer employees are willing to return to what they view as the restrictive confines of an office.

While establishing the technological tools that enable remote employment may be a challenge, the Harvard Business Review seems to think it is a good idea. According to one of the outlet’s most recent articles, fostering an effective work environment encourages continued engagement with office politics and promotes a good work ethic across the board.

The Harvard Business Review takes a two-fold approach to conversations about working from home. First, it highlights the unique elements of at-home work that can inherently reduce an employee’s motivation to complete work promptly. These include emotional pressure, economic pressure, and inertia.

Similarly, the article posits that the lack of deliberate socialization, partnered with a decreased sense of purpose, may make it more difficult for at-home employees to feel like they’re part of a larger institution.

The article, however, also highlights the increased necessity of work-from-home aids. Not only is there an increased movement to step out of the office, but future pandemic incidents like the one seen in 2020 make these kinds of preparations essential. As such, the Harvard Business Review highlights those factors that can keep employees connected to the office and motivated to continue creating valuable work.

For the greatest results from at-home workers, employers must make assignments engaging. They can still assign menial tasks, of course. But the enthusiasm a team brings to these projects may be lacking.

The article encourages increased communication between at-home teams and their employers. Supervisors, the article notes, who engage with their employees using more creative solutions to standard problems tend to see greater positive output from those teams.

In short, employers who keep their space creative and communicate with their teams tend to see greater motivation from their employees. In keeping adaptability in mind, businesses large and small can better prepare themselves and their teams for a highly remote future.

Corey Shader serves as a business consultant and strives to ensure all businesses, from Fortune 500s to startups, have the means they need to maximize their bottom line.

Corey Shader is a self-made entrepreneur, consultant, investor, real estate developer, and founder of several companies, notably Insurance Pipeline. Operating primarily out of Ft. Lauderdale, Corey's endeavors span across the nation, consulting for start-ups, and sitting on the board of digital media and senior healthcare agencies. As a consultant, Corey helps young businesses develop sales funnels and maximize profitability. Shader takes pride in challenging others to push themselves to be their very best — he believes in constant self-improvement, inspiring others through sharing his own life experiences.

