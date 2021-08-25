Coronavirus: South Africa Administers More Than 11 million COVID-19 Vaccines

South Africa has now topped 11 million administered COVID-19 vaccines, as the country expands its national inoculation programme.

According to the Department of Health, the country distributed 266, 988 jabs on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 11, 076, 106.

In addition, there are 146, 715 people who were fully vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

The latest data also shows that government has already reached 21.21% of the country’s adult population, of which 58.72% are women and 41.28% males.

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there are 10, 346 people who have tested positive since the last reporting cycle.

According to the NICD, most infections were from KwaZulu-Natal (3,160), followed by Eastern Cape (2,103) and Western Cape (2,029).

This means the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases has risen to 2, 708, 951 since the first case was reported last year.

In addition, South Africa logged an additional 369 deaths, bringing the tally to 79,953.

On 24 August, 493 new patients were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, meaning that there are now 13 974 people who are currently receiving treatment at health institutions across the country.

According to the statistics, 55, 678 new tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Globally, there have been 212, 357, 898 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4, 439, 843 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).