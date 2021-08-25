Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,387 in the last 365 days.

Hard fighting Kenyan Lionesses fall to Colombian Women's Rugby Team

A hard fighting Lionesses fell to a 16-15 home loss to Colombia at the Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday, a result that ended their Rugby World Cup qualification hopes.

It was a close contest, both sides giving as good as they got but it was Colombian winger Maria Alzuaga who opened the scoring with two penalties for a 6-0 lead. The Kenyans had lost captain Julie Nyambura to the sin bin.

Alzuaga, who was voted man of the match went over the whitewash for an unconverted try, the South Americans leading 11-0 before Kenya number eight Leah Wambui benefitted from Bernadette Olesia’s hard work to touch down with Grace Adhiambo converting on the stroke of half time for an 11-7 score.

Adhiambo’s second half penalty made it 11-10 before Janet Okello scored from a quick penalty as Kenya led 15-11.

Yellow cards in quick succession to Wambui and Mitchelle Akinyi proved costly for the Lionesses who conceded a second try through Alzuaga.

Late Kenyan pressure came to naught, Colombia elated at the end as they secured repechage qualification at the expense of the Lionesses.

Relive the action here: https://bit.ly/3gxPvlE

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com

You just read:

Hard fighting Kenyan Lionesses fall to Colombian Women's Rugby Team

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.