CryptoTotem Reveals Newly Reformed Sections to Offer Best Crypto Reports

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoTotem has announced the launch of three main sections on its platform to help crypto investors and traders gather a wealth of information before making informed investment decisions. These sections already offer very handy and useful services on the topics below.



The crypto calendar section is a carefully supervised list of all coin and token sales. Users can click on a blockchain project that interests them to see more details. Users will also find opening and closing dates of crowdsales, ratings and short descriptions of crypto startups. The calendar is an excellent financial planning tool.

The crypto calendar section is a carefully supervised list of all coin and token sales. Users can click on a blockchain project that interests them to see more details. Users will also find opening and closing dates of crowdsales, ratings and short descriptions of crypto startups. The calendar is an excellent financial planning tool. IEO/IDO/ICO List : This section presents one of the largest and most up-to-date databases of top-rated crypto-token sales, as well as the ones users should avoid. The list of new ICOs, STOs, IEOs and IDOs makes it impossible to miss opportunities to invest during private and public sales. Users can easily find, select and track popular blockchain companies and crypto startups with expert ratings, user reviews and business analytics. It's also possible to filter through the results in accordance to goals using parameters such as ratings, dates, bounty or project type.



CryptoTotem is an ambitious team who compares various top analytic agencies' ratings, assessing the independent opinions of popular experts and the mood of the crowd, as well as conducts its own research.

CryptoTotem is built as a knowledge repository to keep all information needed by investors and crypto-enthusiasts willing to join the nascent economy. The website has developed its own unique algorithm to determine operational risks. CryptoTotem considers certain factors when adding projects to the database and eliminates high risk investment decisions with useful lists that are constantly updated. This is a useful analysis tool that lets users know which projects are best to get involved in.

What Differs CryptoTotem From Other Data-Driven Platforms?

The CryptoTotem ensures the latest and most relevant data is uploaded for end-user viewing in each category. The team of experts and researchers is constantly working on the trusted reviews of cryptocurrency exchanges, adds new crypto projects to their respective lists, develops insightful directories. And all of this is divided so that it's easy to work with them for any beginner or professional.

The cryptocurrency ecosystem is not a secondary market for speculators anymore. In fact, major financial giants have started to invest in it. However, the hype, Noise, and PR Stunts can confuse newcomers against making the right investment or choosing the right platform, to begin with. CryptoTotem eliminates this with the high-quality data-driven sections that help investors to go through a well-cataloged system of reviews and ratings to help them choose the best.

In each section, whether it's the exchanges or upcoming ICO/IEO for new projects, the platform also details key educational information. It contains frequently asked questions for investors to understand the minute details and terms associated with these products.

CryptoTotem Is Built With Crypto Investors in Mind

The analysis and educational platform has been developed keeping the investors in mind, both newbies and expert traders. New users can get through the listings of projects, IEOs, IDOs and ICOs and read through various pros and cons of each project to invest wisely. Users can also get all the info about the top exchanges from where they can start their crypto journey. Details such as supported countries, fees, advantages or disadvantages, and more, ensure the best choice.

The trade veterans can use the website to remain updated on new project listings, on different crypto exchanges and other platforms.

It's obvious that crypto traders do not always have time or knowledge to learn all the important aspects of investing in crypto projects, even if they are very easy to understand and apply. In a place as volatile as the crypto market, the psychological aspects behind ICOs, STOs, IDOs, or IEOs can play a greater role than anything. CryptoTotem is an independent crypto project database for investors and crypto enthusiasts. The platform helps eliminate bad investment decisions with useful services that are constantly updated. Check out the platform to better understand and enjoy it's functionality.

