Florida PSC Salutes Utility Workers on Lineworker Appreciation Day

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission is honoring lineworkers as part of Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day on August 26. The day was established in 2012 by the Florida House of Representatives to recognize the vital work these men and women do every day. "Lineworkers get called out at all hours of the night and work in all kinds of weather conditions while wearing heavy protective gear," said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. "We appreciate and thank all of Florida's lineworkers who continually put their lives on the line to help deliver reliable electricity to Floridians year-round." Florida's lineworkers are highly skilled professionals, trained to work safely and efficiently during high winds, rain, or other inclement conditions. When needed, they selflessly leave their families to travel to other parts of the country to help restore power to homes and businesses struggling after a storm. Even when there is no storm or hurricane, lineworkers toil daily with high voltage electric lines as they dangle high above the ground in harnesses to keep the lights on. Collectively, lineworkers maintain the nation's more than 5.5 million miles of local distribution lines.