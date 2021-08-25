DeFiScale Announces that It Will Launch ShadowBit

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShadowBit, a blockchain gaming operator, is announcing its launch scheduled for September 2021. ShadowBit belongs to the DeFiScale investment pool. In the first quarter of this year the project completed the first sale of SBC token, the second sale is close to completion now. SBC will be added to Uniswap and Pancake Swap listing on Aug 31.



The project started in Q1 of 2021 in order to enter online gaming, which is one of the fastest growing industries. It is forecasted to grow at an annual rate of 11.5% for the next couple of years, reaching the value of 127.3 billion dollars by 2027.

ShadowBit founders have planned the beginning of its operation in the period of dynamic growth of the share of cryptocurrency in the gaming volumes. According to the report of SoftSwiss, one of the technology leaders in the gaming industry, the share of cryptocurrency in online gaming rose from 6% in Q1 2020 to 26% in Q1 2021. SoftSwiss is also a provider of technology and game aggregator for ShadowBit.

The new crypto gaming platform will initially offer several hundred games on its platform. The games come from regulated, leading games providers such as BGaming, Ezugi, Evolution, Playtech, or NetEnt. In the next quarters new sets of games will be added to the platform. Despite being primarily a crypto operation, ShadowBit will also accept deposit payments in EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, SEK, and more.

ShadowBit will operate within a Curaçao gaming licence and both the games and FIAT payment services are provided by licensed operators. The accepted cryptocurrencies include BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, DOG, USDT. In upcoming months ShadowBit will announce the utility functions of the SBC token.

DeFiScale is an innovative decentralized investment pool - it offers its users multiple staking opportunities with daily fixed rewards, and generates profits by investing in selected gaming and financial projects. Ownership of DFC token allows participation in the success of this venture.

