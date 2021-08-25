Schaeffer's Investment Research Review: Founder & World-Renowned Options Expert
Schaeffer's Investment Research Review gives insights into Bernie's unique approach to the stock market.CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Schaeffer's Investment Research Review, Bernie Schaeffer developed a keen interest in trading stocks from an early age. Bernie Schaeffer's daddy would take him to the New York Stock Exchange and the American Stock Exchange. As a young man, Bernie Schaeffer was fascinated by the trading activities on the exchange's floor. As a result, he got hooked on the idea of buying and selling stock.
Schaeffer's Investment Research Review says that Bernie's knowledge of the differences between bullish and bearish stock markets grew. Later on, he decided to invest a small amount of money in testing the waters. While he had the money for his initial investment of $200, he didn't fully understand the entire process of exercising the options.
As Schaeffer's Investment Research Review notes, Bernie's eagerness to invest in call options didn't fade but grew more when the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) set up an options trading center in 1973. The buying and selling of options take place on a trading floor, like trading stocks on stock exchanges. What excited Bernie was that he had the freedom to buy and sell options on the exchange, allowing him to be in business.
However, dealing in options was not as easy as Bernie had thought, says Schaeffer's Investment Research Review. He soon discovered that the going was tough as he continued to make the same mistakes countless times. One of the major blunders that Bernie made was not following management principles.
Schaeffer's Investment Research Review adds that Bernie continued trading in the 1970s but still making numerous mistakes. However, as time progressed, Bernie strongly felt something was missing regarding options investors' methods. He believed that the technical and fundamental analyses of the stock market weren't enough to know the right time to buy and sell options to make a profit.
Schaeffer's Investment Research Review adds that Bernie began reading some books, specifically John Kamin’s newsletter, The Forecaster. He also read Neill's superb book, The Art of Contrary Thinking. From these books, Bernie got inspired to develop a novel approach to analyzing the stock market: the Expectational Analysis.
Bernie says," I now had an effective methodology (Expectational Analysis) and unique and objective indicators (option trader activity), and I was prepared to begin publishing my options newsletter. The first issue of The Option Advisor newsletter was published in December 1981," cited by Schaeffer's Investment Research Review.
Since 1981, Schaeffer's Investment Research Review has relied on Bernier Schaeffer's Expectanational Analysis to help investors get a good return on their investment. Bernie's successful and unique approach to analyzing markets has won countless and prestigious accolades and awards, such as:
-Recipient of the Market Technician’s Association “Best of the Best” award
-Three-time winner of the Wall Street Journal stock picking contest
-Consistently ranked among the top 10 markets by Timer Digest
-Recipient of the Traders’ Library “Trader’s Hall of Fame” award
-Named “Guru of the Year” by TheStreet
Schaeffer's Investment Research Review says that one motto that has been part and parcel of Bernie is: “If a man didn’t make mistakes, he’d own the world in a month. But if he didn’t profit by his mistakes, he wouldn’t own a blessed thing.”
