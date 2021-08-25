Network Security Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 273.58 Billion USD by 2027: Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Network Security Market Size – USD 168.27 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.2%, Extensive demand for cloud-based network security solutions by SMEsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Network Security Market size is anticipated to register at a CAGR of 10.2%, growing from USD 168.27 billion in 2019 to attain a valuation of USD 273.58 billion by 2027. The market growth is majorly driven by the requirement for stringent data protection and increasing incidences of cyber-terrorism. Due to the rising incidences of hacking and data breaching, the market for network security has been gaining traction over the last decade. Due to the growing virtualization and digital transformation, the need for network security solutions for cloud technology and BYOD is increasing exponentially.
Network security is a term that covers a broad spectrum of services, such as a multitude of processes, devices, and technologies. Essentially it is a set of configurations and commands designed to protect and maintain the integrity, confidentiality, and accessibility of the networks and data through the incorporation of stringent software and hardware services. With increasing risks in network infrastructure, large and small enterprises have started investing in the deployment of network security solutions to manage risks. The benefit of network security solutions is that they reduce capital expenditures and enhance workforce productivity.
However, the key factor restraining the market’s growth is the increased susceptibility of the devices to cyber-attacks and terrorism. The growing incidences of these attacks have rattled the network infrastructure of several large and small organizations. They have increased the vulnerability of the network to viruses, theft, and loss of crucial data.
Some of the prominent players of the market are Aruba Networks, Symantec Corp., McAfee, Juniper Solutions, Ruckus, Honeywell, Fortinet, Motorola Solutions, Cisco Systems Inc., Sophos Ltd., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Aerohive, ADT Security Services, among others.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1139
Further key findings from the report suggest:
• The Network Security Market size is anticipated to register at a CAGR of 10.2%, growing from USD 168.27 billion in 2019 to attain a valuation of USD 273.58 billion by 2027.
• The market growth is majorly driven by the requirement for stringent data protection and increasing incidences of cyber-terrorism.
• Network security is a term that covers a broad spectrum of services, such as a multitude of processes, devices, and technologies. Essentially it is a set of configurations and commands designed to protect and maintain the integrity, confidentiality, and accessibility of the networks and data through the incorporation of stringent software and hardware services.
• Due to the rising incidences of hacking and data breaching, the market for network security has been gaining traction over the last decade.
• Due to the growing virtualization and digital transformation, the need for network security solutions for cloud technology and BYOD is increasing exponentially. This has compelled the network security solutions providers to provide enhanced and innovative solutions such as firewalls and others.
• The key factor restraining the market’s growth is the increased susceptibility of the devices to cyber-attacks and terrorism. The growing incidences of these attacks have rattled the network infrastructure of several large and small organizations increasing the network’s susceptibility to viruses, malware attacks, and data breaching.
• Based on the product type, the intrusion prevention system (IPS) is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period to gain the market’s largest share. This can be attributed to the rising need to deploy advanced network solutions market due to the rising penetration of smartphones and connective devices.
• The Intrusion Prevention System segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period, garnering a revenue of USD 67 billion by the end of 2027.
• Based on the segmentation into industry verticals, the government vertical is anticipated to hold the highest share of the network security market over the coming years. This can be attributed to the increased use of mobility and increased use of mobile devices to enhance the productivity and workflow enhancement of the public sector departments.
• Based on the regional segmentation, the North American region is forecasted to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, attributable to the rising incorporation of network security solutions on a large scale.
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/network-security-market
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Network Security Market on the basis of product, service, industry vertical, deployment type, and region.
By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)
Application Control
URL Filtering
Anti-Bot
Web Security
Anti-Spam and Email Security
Acceleration and Clustering
By Service (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Managed Security Services
Security Operation Services
Consulting Services
By Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Manufacturing
Retail
Aerospace and Defense
Healthcare
Telecommunication and IT
Government and Utilities
Banking financial services and insurance (BFSI)
By Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
On-Premise
Hosted
Hybrid
By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1139
Benefits of Purchasing Global Network Security Market Report:
• Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.
• Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.
• Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.
• Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.
• Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.
Finally, all aspects of the Network Security market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
Visit our Blog for more Industry Updates :
Top 10 Leading HD Security Camera Companies : @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/2020s-top-10-leading-HD-security-camera-companies-in-the-world
Top 10 Leading Connected TV Device Companies : @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/2020s-top-10-leading-connected-tv-device-companies-in-the-world
Key Advantages of Video Analytics in Security and Surveillance : @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/key-advantages-of-video-analytics-in-security-and-surveillance
Cloud Kitchen : @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/cloud-kitchen-the-delivery-only-business-model-braves-the-pandemic
Top 10 Leading Smart Display Companies in the World : @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-leading-smart-display-companies-in-the-world-key-features-of-smart-displays
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.
Tushar Rajput
Marketysers Global Consulting LLP
+91 9021091709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn