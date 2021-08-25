Congo Minister of Hydrocarbons Commends OPEC's Leadership in Africa's Oil & Gas Sector

H.E. Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of the Congo, has praised H.E. Mohammed Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), for his skillful leadership of OPEC and thanked him for his support of the Congo’s permanent membership. The Secretary-General’s endorsement of the Congo’s nomination for the OPEC Presidency remains crucial for the oil-rich nation as it seeks to become a regional and global player.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday during a historic three-day OPEC and African Energy Chamber (AEC) visit to the Congo, H.E. Minister Itoua further saluted H.E. Barkindo’s continuous focus on and support of African nations.

The Secretary-General expressed that he had no doubts in his mind that the best days for the Congo were ahead and praised the Congo’s diligence in conforming to the agreements of the organization. He also welcomed OPEC member states and non-member states’ collaboration during the Covid-19 pandemic and added that in 2022 “under [the Congo’s] presidency hopefully we will begin to take stock of the impact of this virus not only on world populations but also on the world economy and the world of oil.”

ECP is live covering AEC’s and OPEC’s historic visit to the Republic of Congo as it launches its own initiatives to promote the country’s energy sector.