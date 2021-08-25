SMS Firewall Market Size Worth USD 2.82 Billion at CAGR of 10.36% by 2026 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
SMS Firewall Market Size – USD 1.73 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.36% between 2019 and 2026, Growing security & privacy concerns across the worldNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SMS Firewall Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.77 Billion in 2018 to USD 8.78 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2026. Rise in the deployment of SMS Firewall system through a large demand for virtual appliances or technologies in the field of networking, application delivery, and security products. Rising demand for cloud based systems is also expected to boost the SMS Firewall Systems market over the forecast period.
Other factors responsible for the growth of the market are raising security and privacy concerns, rising hub on preventing revenue loss due to grey routes, strict government rules and regulations, and increased deployment of Application to Person (A2P) messaging.
Focus of Operator on Return on Investment, lack of awareness and expertise, and the exposure in the prevailing signaling systems act as a restraint for the market. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the SMS Firewall market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.
Major players in the market are Openmind Networks (Ireland), Tango Telecom (Ireland), SAP (Germany), Tata Communications (India), BICS (Belgium), AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece), Anam Technologies (Ireland), Cellusys (Ireland), Mahindra ComViva (India), Route Mobile Limited (India), Infobip (UK), Mobileum (US), Omobio (Sri Lanka), NetNumber (US), Cloudmark (US), Global Wavenet (Australia), TeleOSSco Software Private Limited (India), Defne (Turkey), HAUD (Malta), Monty Mobile (Lebanon), and NewNet Communication Technologies (US).
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The A2P messaging segment is forecasted to have a larger market share with revenue of USD 3.1 Billion, at a CAGR of 31.21% from 2019 to 2026. Order for A2P messaging is rising across all industries, including, banking, finance, healthcare, travel, and retail. Common usage includes sending alerts, notifications, and marketing messages, such as banking updates, flight alerts, One Time Password (OTP) verifications, and promotional messages. This is forecasted to boost the growth of the global SMS firewall market.
• The cloud messaging platform is estimated to grow at a higher rate in the SMS firewall market during the forecast period. SMS aggregators and Mobile Network Operators (MN0s) are adopting cloud messaging platforms for the implementation of SMS firewall solutions.
• APAC is forecasted to have the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 41% from 2019 to 2026. The vital reason attributed to the growth in market is MNOs and telecom operators in APAC are extensively implementing SMS firewall solutions to protect mobile networks from SMS spam traffic.
• Japan, India, China and Australia are emerging regions in APAC for the SMS firewall market. Because of the large mobile subscriber base, organizations APAC region are becoming more competitive and are focusing on offering better and customized security services in the text messaging segment. The vital factors that are driving the adoption of SMS firewall solutions in the APAC region include the
• Growing use of A2P messages across various industries, such as banking, finance, e-commerce, and retail, and the growing application of government regulations on the text messaging segment.
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of SMS Type, SMS Traffic, Messaging Platform and regional analysis.
Global SMS Firewall Systems Market, By SMS Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
A2P Messaging
P2A Messaging
Global SMS Firewall Systems Market, By SMS Traffic (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
SMS Exchange
International Exchange
Others
Global SMS Firewall Systems Market, By Messaging Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Cloud
Traditional
Global SMS Firewall Systems Market, By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
Europe
APAC
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Benefits of Purchasing Global SMS Firewall Market Report:
• Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.
• Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.
• Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.
• Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.
• Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.
Finally, all aspects of the SMS Firewall market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
