BCG Vaccine Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028 | Reports and Data

Increasing incidence of TB cases worldwide, technological advancements in vaccine discovery and developments.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global BCG vaccine market size is expected to reach USD 73.02 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of tuberculosis, increasing investment in R&D for tuberculosis vaccine, and growing caseload of drug resistant tuberculosis are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for BCG vaccines due to increasing number of newborn babies across the globe is also a key factor expected to contribute to market growth going ahead.
BCG, or bacilli Calmette-Guerin, is a vaccine for tuberculosis disease and is commonly given to infants and kids in countries where TB is highly prevalent. BCG vaccine is developed from a weakened strain of tuberculosis bacteria which triggers the immune system to protect against the infection. BCG has been extensively used in countries with high incidence of TB to prevent childhood tuberculosis meningitis and miliary disease. BCG vaccine is generally considered for children who have negative TB test or are continually exposed to untreated or ineffectively treated tuberculosis. BCG vaccine is highly effective against severe forms of TB in children and this has been boosting its demand and is expected to drive market growth going ahead.
However, side effects associated with the vaccine such as high temperature, headache, swollen glands, and soreness at the site of injection can limit the usage of BCG vaccines among certain individuals. In addition, shortage of BCG vaccine supply across the globe can restraint market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Some Key Highlights from the Report:
• Immune BCG segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing use of BCG vaccine as a therapeutic approach to treat and prevent TB among children and adults with drug-resistant TB in adults.
• Hospital segment revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period attributable to increasing administration of vaccine to infants in hospitals and rising procurement and availability of vaccines in hospital settings.
• North America is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global market owing to increasing initiatives taken by the government to procure and administer vaccine, favorable reimbursement policies, presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, and increasing vaccination in the region.
• Asia Pacific is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rapidly increasing demand for BCG vaccine owing to high incidence of tuberculosis in APAC countries such as India, Japan, and Malaysia.
• Key companies in the market include Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Japan BCG Laboratory, China National Biotec Group, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., InterVax Ltd., GreenSignal Bio Pharma Limited (GSBPL), and Statens Serum Institut.
• In June 2021, An Australian-led study announced it will investigate the susceptibility of patients to COVID-19 variants after having COVID-19 or receiving a vaccine dose. The research has received funding from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and is a sub-study of MCRI assessing if BCG vaccine can protect against COVID-19. BRACE trial is the largest randomized controlled clinical trial working to determine if BCG vaccine can reduce incidence of symptomatic and severe COVID-19 in Brazilian healthcare workers.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global BCG vaccine market on the basis of type, application type, and region.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons, 2018–2028)
• Immune BCG
• Therapy BCG
Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons, 2018–2028)
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons, 2018–2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
