Wham Bam Systems Launches Latest New Product – ‘the MUTANT’

'the MUTANT’ is a revolutionary 3D printing accessory that transforms FDM printers into multi-use tools.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wham Bam Systems is pleased to announce the launch of its most anticipated product to date – the MUTANT 3D printing accessory.Wham Bam Systems is a company dedicated to improving the 3D printing experience through innovation. The company’s first product line, the Wham Bam Flexible Build System, addressed the need for printers to have a more reliable build surface, which is easy to install and makes printing and removing a breeze. Wham Bam is also notable for other its products, such as the Slap Mat for resin printing cleanup, the HotBox enclosure for 3D printers, and the Flexible Build System for Resin.In the company’s latest news, Wham Bam Systems has released its most exciting product yet – the MUTANT, a universal tool swapping system. the MUTANT is a creative new system that enables users to transform their FDM printers into a multi-use tool. Development for this incredible technology began in 2018 and is both patent-pending and trademarked, with V2 arriving in June of 2021 after months of beta testing.“the MUTANT V2 makes it so simple to swap out any hot end or tool in just seconds,” says Melinda McGee, spokesperson for the company. “Just shut down your machine, swing down the locking lever, and remove your current hot end. Then replace it with another, swing the lever lock into place, and turn your machine back on – it’s really that simple. What’s more, the MUTANT is a workhorse, made to last, and made to ensure consistency, making it one of the most important innovations in the 3D printing market to date.”the MUTANT provides users with a host of beneficial, fun, and transformative features, including:• Ability to easily remove the hot end for maintenance• Mount various hot ends and other tools, such as laser cutters, pen plotters, food plungers, ceramic printers, dial gauges, vinyl cutter• Spring-loaded POGO pins rated > 10k cycles• 18 terminal connections at 3Amp each, 26-18 AWG wire gauges• Can operate at temperatures < 140C• Slot configuration to mount many hot ends and tools natively• 2 large terminal connections 10 Amp each, 26-16 AWG wire gauge• High performance glass-filled nylon parts• Precise dovetail joint for accurate alignment• Lever lock system for definitive connection• And so much more!For more information about Wham Bam Systems, or to order the MUTANT, please visit https://whambamsystems.com/mutant About Wham Bam SystemsWham Bam Systems was founded by Peter Solomon, a long-time inventor, award-winning designer, and self-professed maker and 3D printing addict. Solomon believed that many of his personal modifications to his printers would be highly useful to all 3D printers and set out to change the 3D printing industry. Additionally, Solomon is a firm believer in giving back to the community and provides free how-to videos on YouTube and posts his models to Thingiverse.