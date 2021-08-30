1 in 5 UK Homes Appreciated By More Than the UK Average Income - What It Means for UK Expat Investors

In the last 12 months, over four and a half million homes appreciated by over £30,500 - the equivalent of the average UK salary.

The area which has seen the greatest number of homes rise by a value greater than the average salary is the South East, where 28% of properties have risen by the average salary of £32,900.

The North West has seen 18% of properties rise by the average salary of £27,800

Wales has seen 22% of properties rise by the average salary of £28,200.