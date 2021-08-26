Nick Bastin’s BloodLine Published by Chiselbury
Nick Bastin’s new alternative Scottish history thriller BloodLine Published by Chiselbury. 3rd and final episode in Book of Black Tower series
First and foremost BloodLine is a thriller and a page turner – a bit of escapism for these difficult times. The final book in the Black Tower trilogy is gripping and refreshing in equal measure.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiselbury Publishing today announces the publication of BloodLine, thriller writer Nick Bastin’s latest novel. The book is the concluding part of Bastin’s Book of the Black Tower trilogy set in an alternative contemporary highlands and islands of Scotland.
The premise of the books is that following the unexpected victory of Bonne Prince Charlie at the Battle of Culloden, the Highlands and Islands have split off from the rest of the United Kingdom to form the Free Republic of the Gaels. Since then, the Gaelic Republic has maintained its culture and language, ploughing its own idiosyncratic furrow to the present day, a constant irritant to its larger and more powerful neighbour.
BloodLine draws together a range of story arcs bound in high politics and low violence as the cast of characters try to navigate their way through their turbulent times. The story ranges across the Highlands and Islands, from the Republic’s capital in Oban and the mountain peaks of Argyll, to St Kilda and the Isle of Islay.
The previous novels in this series of fast-paced adventures have been well received with reviews saying: “Gripping sequel that captures a wild Scottish spirit” “Superb reading.” “A clever plot and gripping storyline….Scots will love it” “A rollercoaster storyline with plotting and skulduggery galore”.
In it, you can also find the notation for The Reel of the Red Banner, a great tune written especially for the series by Ewen Henderson, one of Scotland’s leading traditional musicians (Mànran, Battlefield Band, Afro-Celt Sound System). A recording is also available on Nick Bastin’s website and youtube channel – www.nick-bastin.com.
Commenting on the announcement, Stuart Leasor, Chiselbury’s publisher, said: “First and foremost BloodLine is a thriller and a page turner – a bit of escapism for these difficult times. The final book in the Black Tower trilogy is gripping and refreshing in equal measure. We are delighted to have had the opportunity to publish such an exciting work.”
Nick Bastin, author, said: “It has been a great pleasure to write BloodLine and draw together all the story lines that have been capturing readers’ imagination in the previous books. Inevitably, some difficult choices have had to be made on the fate of certain characters, but I hope my readers will enjoy the ride as much as I have writing it.”
BloodLine is available for purchase here. ISBNs 978-1-908291-70-7 (Hardback), 978-1-908291-68-4 (Paperback) and 978-1-908291-69-1 (Kindle). If you would like a review copy please email info@chiselbury.co.uk.
About Chiselbury
Chiselbury Publishing was originally established as James Leasor Publishing in 2011 to make the works of James Leasor, one of the bestselling and most prolific British authors of the second half of the 20th Century, available to new and old readers. With a growing list of authors it now has over 40 titles currently available. More information can be found at Chiselbury Publishing.
About Nick Bastin
Nick Bastin lives in London with his wife, three children and two cats. His mother’s family come form Argyll in the West Highlands and the Island of Islay. He met his wife, who is from the Isle of Skye, while learning Gaelic at an evening class in London – she was always much better at it that he was.
He has previously published BloodBond and BloodFeud – the two earlier books in the Book of the Black Tower trilogy - and co-authored A Very Canny Scot, a biography of Daniel Campbell of Shawfield and Islay, one of early 18th century Scotland’s leading figures.
