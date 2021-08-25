Custom Tri Suits No Minimum Order Australia – New Triathalon Suit Designs Launch

Sydney, NSW - Champion System Australia ((02) 8030 7080) announces that its range of high-performance triathlon apparel can now be customised with any design. Clients can choose to have their suits, tops, or bottoms printed with a specific brand or logo.

With the newly available personalisation offering, more athletes can proudly show off whatever humanitarian cause they are competing for or the company they are currently representing. The sportswear company updated its offerings to address the growing number of athletes joining triathlons to raise money for various non-profit organizations.

More details can be found at https://www.champ-sys.com.au/pages/custom-triathlon

The latest collection still features Champion System’s proprietary polyester and spandex fabric called Glide. The sun-protective material offers a tight yet comfortable fit and is treated with a special Cool Feel formula that further reduces surface temperature. This allows athletes to compete for longer without the risk of heatstroke.

Guided by its mission of becoming the world’s leading sports apparel provider, Champion System is constantly innovating to craft a seamless and collaborative experience with its customers. Its customised triathlon suits enable athletes to create their own brand while still offering high-performance aerodynamics.

Each suit incorporates the latest research in kinesiology for high-level moisture and heat management. Further, all triathlon sportswear is designed to prevent chafing and features ergonomic side panels to reduce drag.

Interested customers simply have to submit their desired design and where they want it placed on their suit. Once the design is approved, customers need to specify what size they want their suit in. Champion System offers sizes from XS to 4XL, with specific cuts for males and females.

As each garment is custom made, processing time may take up to four weeks for a full suit. This does not include delivery time, which can vary depending on the destination.

Champion System Australia has been producing high-performance sportswear since 2005. Apart from its triathlon suits, it also offers winter gear and casual wear.

A spokesperson for the company said, “All of our apparel can be customised with your own design. Our team will work with you to simplify the process of taking your ideas and turning them into reality. We can assist you with design, what garments to select, setting up your account, and purchasing your custom apparel through our interactive design and order portal.”

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com.au

Name: Alison Lovat Organization: Champion System Australia Address: Suite 602, 12-14 Ormonde Parade, Hurstville, NSW 2220, Australia Phone: +61-2-8030-7080