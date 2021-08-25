At 42.0% Growth Rate: Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Generating Revenue of $43,511 million by 2025
Increase in adoption of Bluetooth beacons along with surge in demand for proximity marketing drive the growth of the global IPIN market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased adoption because of the cost-effectiveness of LBS, confinement of GPS utility to outdoor environments, and increase in launch of IPIN applications.
The global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market held $2.64 billion in 2017, and is estimated to generate $43.51 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 42% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of key market trends, growth factors & opportunities, key segments, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain, and competitive landscape.
Based on technology, the Bluetooth low energy segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 45.9% during the forecast period. However, the Wi-Fi segment contributed to the highest share in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to contribute the highest share throughout the forecast period. The research also analyzes segments including ultra-wideband technology and others.
Based on component, the services segment accounted for the highest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the software segment would witness the highest CAGR of 44.6% from 2018 to 2025.
Based on end use industry, the retail segment accounted for the dominant share in the global market in 2017, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is expected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 47.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report discusses segments including manufacturing, office spaces, travel & hospitality, logistics, public spaces, and warehouses.
Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 48.1% during the forecast period. However, North America accounted for the largest share, holding more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period.
Profiling Key Players: HERE Technologies, Sensewhere, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Pointr, Steerpath Ltd., Senion AB, Nextome srl, indoo.rs, SPREO, and AirFinder.
