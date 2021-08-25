Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Growth Is Driven By Increased Demand For Consumer Electronics

Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for consumer electronics propels the growth of the advanced packaging market. Any electronic equipment intended to be bought and used by end-users or individuals for regular and non-commercial/professional purposes is referred to as consumer electronics (CE). Electronic devices must give more functionality with more processing power and faster speeds, resulting in increased module complexity. Advanced packaging technologies provide very reliable materials, function well, and are minimal in cost.

The global advanced packaging technologies market size is expected to grow from $4.31 billion in 2020 to $4.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the advanced packaging technologies market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The advanced packaging market is expected to reach $8.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

The advanced packaging technologies market consists of sales of advanced packaging technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide various packaging techniques based on parameters such as power consumption, operating conditions, measurable size, and cost. Advanced packaging technologies are a collection of techniques that include 2.5D 3D-IC, wafer-level packaging, and more. It allows integrated circuits to be enclosed in a casing, which protects metallic parts from corrosion and physical damage.

Read More On The Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-packaging-technologies-global-market-report

Major players in the advanced packaging technologies industry are Amkor Technology, Intel, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Samsung Electronics, STATS ChipPAC, Qualcomm Technologies, IBM, Brewer Science, SÜSS Microtec, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Siliconware Precision Industries, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology, China WLCSP Co. LTD., Deca Technologies, Greatek Electronics, Powertech Technology, Sanmina Corporation, SFA Semicon, Universal Instruments Corporation, and Tongfu Microelectronics.

TBRC’s advanced packaging market report covers the main types of advanced packaging technologies, which are 3D integrated circuit, 2D integrated circuit, 2.5D integrated circuit and others. The 3D integrated circuit provides high bandwidth, small form factor, and multi-function integration in packaging. Three-Dimensional Integrated Circuit (3DIC) is a packaging technology that collects and stacks homogeneous or heterogeneous dies vertically into Multi-Chip-Module (MCM) with Through-Silicon-Via (TSV). The various types of products include active packaging, smart and intelligent packaging and are implemented in various verticals such as automotive and transport, consumer electronics, industrial, IT and telecommunication, others.

Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (3D Integrated Circuit, 2D Integrated Circuit, 2.5D Integrated Circuit), By Product (Active Packaging, Smart And Intelligent Packaging), By End Use Industry (Automotive And Transport, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, IT And Telecommunication), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides advanced packaging technologies market overview, forecast advanced packaging technologies market size and growth for the whole market, advanced packaging technologies market segments, and geographies, advanced packaging technologies market trends, advanced packaging technologies market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5275&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Consumer Electronics E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Video Products, Audio Products), By Business Model (Business To Business (B2B), Business To Consumer (B2C)), By Pricing Model (Low Cost Products, Medium Cost Products, High End Products), COVID-19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-e-commerce-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth)

Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-assembly-and-packaging-equipment-global-market-report)

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2021 - By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail, Marketing, Telecommunication, Defense, Aerospace, Media & Entertainment), COVID-19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/