Natural Health Practitioners Angie Ates and Don Clark Launches S.C.H.I.T Event
SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This September, those interested in shamanic teachings are invited to learn under the guidance of full mesa shamans Angie Ates & Don Clark, and find confidence in their inner power and wisdom.— Angie Ates of Clinical Shaman and Academy EPIC will guide participants through a spiritual journey of healing, growth, and self-discovery as they learn more about ancient shamanic teachings over a two-day event on September 24th and 25th, 2021.
The practiced shamanic healer will lead this new S.C.H.I.T — which stands for shaman, chakra, holistic, intuitive techniques — event to be held at The Lodge at Quiet Waters. Outside of Springfield, Missouri.
Those attending the S.C.H.I.T event will be educated on a number of different shamanic techniques, including a shamanic fire experience and empathic tools. They will learn more about how the shamanic healing techniques can be used in everyday life and gain confidence in their own power to harness them.
The event is for Clinical Shaman mentorship members and natural health professionals who would like to hone their skills for use with clients. Non-professionals who are looking to learn more about the ancient practices of shamanic wisdom will also benefit from attending. Over the course of the two-day event, participants will receive 14 hours of in-person training from full mesa shamans, giving them valuable hands-on experience under the guidance of respected experts. They'll also be invited to a group lunch on the Saturday, midway through the day's teachings.
The S.C.H.I.T event is a culmination of their knowledge, and participants can expect to leave with a deeper understanding of themselves, others, and their own lives.
The event will focus on five different aspects of shamanic teaching:
- Shamanism and healing
- Chakra
- Holistic
- Intuitive
- Techniques
Shamanism’s use in healing aims to enhance the healing modality of participants. It will include using direction and power animals, developing hands-on skills with shaman tools, de-coupling processes, fire ceremonies, and drumming circles. Chakra teachings will help participants gain a deeper knowledge of energy fields to better understand themselves and those around them.
They will also look at how one can channel more manifesting energy through their chakra to create positive events in their lives. Holistic teachings will look at how emotions can create imbalances within the body and how all healing can be combined to rid these, creating unified wellbeing in the mind, body, and spirit.
Angie will also help participants to discover their inner intuition and wisdom. In these teachings, they'll look at how to set energetic boundaries, recharge their energy, and look into how energy medicine exercises can boost their health. The final aspect of the event will look at techniques for working with the mind, body, and emotions. These will include:
- Energy space cleansing
- Pendulum use
- Breathing techniques
They'll also receive a pre-event call with a shaman to prepare them for the experience. This will give further details of what to expect and help them get into an open and prepared mindset before arriving. After the event, they'll be given another virtual live interactive call to aid in the implementation of the teachings. This additional guidance is crucial for ensuring each participant is able to take full advantage of the S.C.H.I.T event and creates unity within the group. Alongside the teachings, participants will leave with a copy of the digital shaman handbook, which is designed to further their knowledge and allow them to continue learning the techniques and profound meanings of shamanic healing in their own time.
Many past participants of S.C.H.I.T events have spoken of the “shift” they feel afterwards. This refers to a change in view of both their own lives and the role of shamanic healing within them. They've found healing, focus, and motivation at theseevents, and it's given them the tools they need to move on to the next level of their shamanic training.
"I've been blessed with attending more than one event. Each one I experienced created very unique shifts and healings. I always left the event as a new and different person... clearer and focused. Lighter in spirit. S.C.H.I.T. events are very impactful!" - Tammy Gillam, S.C.H.I.T event participant
About Angie Ates
A teacher and head of Clinical Sharman, she leads a group that helps those with shamanic abilities to use them in everyday life. In the modern age, finding ways to integrate these ancient teachings can be tough, but full mesa shamans like Angie provide events to give a greater understanding of their place in the current world. Angie's work focuses on empowering those with shamanic abilities to look deeper within themselves, uncover their potential, and gain the confidence to pursue their natural talent.
She has also worked as an international speaker, natural health practitioner, trainer, and culture creator. Her work has led to her teaching and empowering over 5,000 clients, training over 10,000 practitioners, and she’s been featured in 200 natural health training videos.
Contact Info
For more information about the event, view the event page or contact Clinical Shaman by email: tribe@clinicalshaman.com
Interested parties can make contact by telephone: +1 573 204 1111.
Angie Ates
