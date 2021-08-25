Lionesses squad to face Colombia revealed

Kenya Head Coach Felix Oloo has named his side to face Colombia in Wednesday’s Rugby World Cup 2021 Repechage qualifier at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Sinaida Nyachio, Sinaida Aura and Enid Ouma are the three notable changes to the side that ran South Africa close in last week’s 29-22 loss in Stellenbosch. Nyachio slots in at fullback with Aura featuring in a tactical change on the wing as Enid Ouma starts in the back-row replacing Sheila Chajira who has not recovered in time from an injury sustained in South Africa.

With Cynthia Camila also out through injury, Janet Okello, who started the last test at fullback, moves to outside center, pairing up in midfield with Phila Olando.

A fourth change, Moreen Muritu, starts this fixture from the bench.

15.Sinaida Nyachio, 14. Sinaida Aura, 13. Janet Okello, 12. Philadelphia Olando, 11.Christabel Lindo, 10.Grace Adhiambo, 9. Judith Auma, 1.Juliet Nyambura (capt), 2. Staycy Atieno, 3. Evelyne Kalemera, 4. Bernadette Olesia, 5. Peruce Muyuka, 6. Mitchelle Akinyi, 7. Enid Ouma, 8. Leah Wambui REPLACEMENTS 16. Knight Otwoma, 17. Mercy Migongo, 18. Rose Otieno, 19. Naomi Amuguni, 20. Laureen Akoth, 21. Faith Marindany, 22. Sarah Oluche, 23. Moreen Muritu.

Meanwhile, Colombia have also named their squad for this fixture

15.Valentina Tapias, 14. Leidy Garcia, 13. Leidy Soto, 12. Daniela Alzate, 11. Maria Alzuaga, 10. Maria Lopera, 9. Andrea Ramirez, 1. Luxora Suarez, 2. Camila Cardona, 3. Claudia Betancur, 4. Maribel Mestra, 5. Katherine Vallejo, 6. Catalina Arango, 7. Laura Alvarez, 8. Nicole Acevedo REPLACEMENTS 16. Natalia Barajas, 17. Sharon Morales, 18. Angela Lozano, 19. Annagith Vargas, 20. Valeria Cuartas, 21. Yina Quintero, 22. Laura Diosa, 23. Isabel Romero.

