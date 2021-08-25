Tomato Processing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tomato Processing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global tomato processing market reached a strong growth in 2020.
Tomato processing refers to a method of concentration and drying of tomatoes for preparing numerous products, such as purees, soups, tomato ketchup, pickles, juices, sauces, etc. Tomato acts as a rich source of the antioxidant lycopene, folate, potassium, vitamin C and K, etc. As a result, it offers several health benefits in improving digestion, preventing cancer, reducing sunburns, controlling blood pressure and diabetes, etc.
The increasing westernization of food patterns, along with the rising middle-class population, especially in developing countries, is primarily driving the global tomato processing market. Additionally, several foodservice companies are utilizing tomato processing methods for reducing overall meal preparation time and increasing work efficiency. Furthermore, the hectic consumer work schedules and sedentary lifestyles are catalyzing the utilization of numerous processed tomato products, such as purees, salad dressings, soups, ketchup, etc. Besides this, the emergence of naturally-sourced and organic product variants that are free from chemical preservatives and synthetic additives will continue to drive the market for tomato processing in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tomato processing market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Product Type:
Sauces
Food Services Market
Home Users
Paste
Food Services Market
Home Users
Canned Tomatoes
Food Services Market
Home Users
Ketchup
Food Services Market
Home Users
Juice
Food Services Market
Home Users
Others
Food Services Market
Home Users
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Business to Business
Retail Market
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Iran, Others)
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
