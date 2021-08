Tomato Processing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ Tomato Processing Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global tomato processing market reached a strong growth in 2020.Tomato processing refers to a method of concentration and drying of tomatoes for preparing numerous products, such as purees, soups, tomato ketchup, pickles, juices, sauces, etc. Tomato acts as a rich source of the antioxidant lycopene, folate, potassium, vitamin C and K, etc. As a result, it offers several health benefits in improving digestion, preventing cancer, reducing sunburns, controlling blood pressure and diabetes, etc.Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tomato-processing-plant/requestsample The increasing westernization of food patterns, along with the rising middle-class population, especially in developing countries, is primarily driving the global tomato processing market. Additionally, several foodservice companies are utilizing tomato processing methods for reducing overall meal preparation time and increasing work efficiency. Furthermore, the hectic consumer work schedules and sedentary lifestyles are catalyzing the utilization of numerous processed tomato products, such as purees, salad dressings, soups, ketchup, etc. Besides this, the emergence of naturally-sourced and organic product variants that are free from chemical preservatives and synthetic additives will continue to drive the market for tomato processing in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tomato processing market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.Breakup by Product Type:SaucesFood Services MarketHome UsersPasteFood Services MarketHome UsersCanned TomatoesFood Services MarketHome UsersKetchupFood Services MarketHome UsersJuiceFood Services MarketHome UsersOthersFood Services MarketHome UsersBreakup by Distribution Channel:Business to BusinessRetail MarketSupermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty StoresConvenience StoresOnlineOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Iran, Others)Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tomato-processing-plant As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Related Reports by IMARC Group:Soy Sauce Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soy-sauce-market Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fast-food-quick-service-restaurant-market Plant Based Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-based-food-market North America Potato Chips Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-potato-chips-market North America Peanut Butter Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-peanut-butter-market Organic Baby Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-baby-food-market North America Vinegar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-vinegar-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.