E-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturer and Outlook 2028
The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the E-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition market in different regions.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size is expected to reach USD 115.06 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. E-waste and ITAD market revenue growth is driven by deployment of regulatory compliance and increased awareness regarding the adverse impact of E-waste on health and on the environment. In 2019, approximately 54 million metric tons of electronic waste was generated worldwide. E-waste contains 75% of environmentally hazardous waste found in landfills and less than 20% is recycled each year. Rising focus on more efficient management of E-waste and information technology asset disposition is expected to support market growth going ahead.
The researchers find out why sales of E-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2028. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the E-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) industry.
North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as the region shows a trend of high demand for latest technologies and product innovation. Implementation of various regulations to promote proper disposal of E-waste and ITAD and increased awareness among public regarding sustainable consumerism is driving growth of the market. Developed countries used to export their E-waste to less developed countries, but as most of these countries are limiting acceptance of such wastes, developed countries are taking initiatives to manage E-waste.
Key players in the market include Dell Technologies, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LifeSpan International, Umicore S.A., Aurubis AG, Tetronics (International) Ltd., IBM Corporation, Boliden AB, and Iron Mountain.
Emergen Research has segmented the global E-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market on the basis of technology type, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Home appliances
Medical equipment
Laboratory devices
IT devices
Computers/Laptops
Servers
Mobile Devices
Storage Devices
Peripherals
Others
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Household
Consumer
Industrial
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
IT and Telecom
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare Industry
Media and Entertainment
Aerospace and Defense
Educational Institutions
Public Sector and Government Offices
Manufacturing
Others
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The global E-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.
Here are the questions we answer...
What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the E-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market?
What does the competitive landscape look like?
Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the E-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market performance?
What are the key trends and dynamics?
Which regulations that will impact the industry?
Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?
Where will most developments take place in the long term?
Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?
What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the E-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market growth worldwide?
