Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028
The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Endpoint Protection Platforms market in different regions and countries.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) market size is expected to reach USD 20.79 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global endpoint protection platforms market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and surge in incidence of cyber-attacks globally.
The researchers find out why sales of Endpoint Protection Platforms are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2028. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Endpoint Protection Platforms industry.
North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to significant developments of endpoint protection platforms in countries in the region. Surge in IoT trend and increasing use of automation are creating a rising need for deploying endpoint protection platforms to protect increasing data volumes. Rising investment by various end-use companies in real time security is also fueling market revenue growth.
Some major players in the global market include Cisco Systems, Carbon Black, Fortinet, Symphony Technology Group, Microsoft Corporation, CrowdStrike, Kaspersky, Palo Alto Networks, F-Secure, and Check Point Software Technologies.
The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Endpoint Protection Platforms market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the Endpoint Protection Platforms market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Endpoint Protection Platforms market on the basis of technology type, end-use, and region:
Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Professional Services
Integration and Implementation
Training and Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Managed Services
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Small and Medium Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
IT & Telecom
Retail and eCommerce
Manufacturing
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Energy and Utilities
Government and Defense
Education
Others
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The global Endpoint Protection Platforms market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.
Here are the questions we answer...
What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Endpoint Protection Platforms market?
What does the competitive landscape look like?
Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Endpoint Protection Platforms market performance?
What are the key trends and dynamics?
Which regulations that will impact the industry?
Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?
Where will most developments take place in the long term?
Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?
What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Endpoint Protection Platforms market growth worldwide?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Methodology & Sources
1.1. Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Definition
1.2. Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Research Scope
1.3. Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Methodology
1.4. Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Endpoint Protection Platforms Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Endpoint Protection Platforms Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Endpoint Protection Platforms Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 8. Endpoint Protection Platforms Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 9. Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Continued…
