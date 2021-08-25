LED Lighting Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “LED Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global LED lighting market reached a value of US$ 84 Billion in 2020. A light-emitting diode (LED) is a cost-effective and energy-efficient lighting device that illuminates when electric current passes through it. These lights offer durability and a long lifespan and are available in a wide range of colors. Besides this, they are eco-friendly, utilize lesser energy than traditional bulbs, have low heat output, do not contain any toxic elements, and offer more than 40 times the average life of conventional lights. Owing to these benefits, these devices are commonly used in various electronic gadgets, display boards, automobiles, etc.
The rising requirements for energy-efficient lighting systems and increasing infrastructural developments are primarily driving the LED market. Furthermore, the increasing concerns towards greenhouse gas emissions have bolstered the use of LED lighting products for minimizing the carbon emissions from traditional fluorescent lights. Moreover, the escalating installation of LED lights in automobiles, mobile devices, signal and signage, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, various regulations by government bodies across several countries have restricted the import and sales of incandescent bulbs, which are expected to further bolster the demand for LED lights over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Nichia
Osram
Samsung Electronics
Everlight Electronics
LG Innotek
Market Segmentation:
Global LED Lighting Market Drivers:
As LED lights contain zero toxic elements and are eco-friendly in nature, their demand is being influenced by initiatives and policies by the governments of several countries introduced for environmental protection and energy conservation.
Currently, the price of electricity in several developing countries is rising due to the growing demand-supply gap. On account of this, consumers are shifting towards energy-efficient lighting sources such as LED lights.
LED lights are now widely being used in automotive, general lighting, mobile devices, signal and signage, healthcare, forensic, academics and street lighting, which is providing a boost to the growth of the market.
In order to widen their consumer-base, manufacturers are not only coming up with different LED lighting products, but are also investing in marketing through newspapers, televisions, etc. This is increasing product awareness among the consumers which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the market.
Breakup by Application:
Retrofit
Retail
Hospitality
Outdoor
Offices
Architectural
Homes
Industry
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
