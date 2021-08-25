Submit Release
Public survey on permanent improvements at Thompson Corner open thru Sept. 30

Posted on Aug 24, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) invites Oahu residents to share their input through a brief survey for the future development of the Farrington Highway/Kaukonahua Road intersection (Thompson Corner).

The recent Waialua Beach Road bridge emergency closure called for urgent action and re-emphasized the need for a long-term solution at the intersection. Although the all-way stop was the most expedient safety measure HDOT could install to address the rerouted traffic to the area, it was not considered permanent at the time, and HDOT continues to work on a lasting resolution for Waialua and neighboring communities. In addition to traffic studies and departmental deliberations, HDOT is asking the public for its input.

In the short survey (< 5 mins) at the link below, you can help influence the conversation and outcome to an option that works best for our north shore communities most impacted. This survey will be open to the public through September 30, 2021. https://forms.office.com/g/fcEPKDwmj7

