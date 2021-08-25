VSP St Albans 21A203285 Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL
CASE#: 21A203285
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/24/21 @ 1807 hours
STREET: I-89 SB near mile marker 109.2
TOWN: Georgia
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Scott A. Campbell
AGE: 55
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1997
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 24, 2021, at approximately 6:07 pm, Vermont State Police (VSP) received multiple reports of a single vehicle rollover on I-89 south bound near mm 109.2 in Georgia, VT. Upon arrival first responders observed a white GMC Sierra off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle was at an uncontrolled position of rest facing east. The rear portion of the vehicle was on top of the guard rail. Investigation revealed the vehicle was initially travelling south on I-89 in Georgia, VT. As the vehicle approached mm 109.2 the vehicle left the east side of the roadway. The vehicle continued into the median and crashed into an embankment and a large tree. The vehicle then over-turned and came to an uncontrolled position of rest on the guard rail. During the crash the unrestrained passenger was thrown from the vehicle. He was later transported to UVM Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The operator, Scott A. Campbell, was entrapped in the vehicle. Campbell was pronounced deceased on scene. VSP was assisted on scene by the Georgia Fire Department, Am Care Rescue and McRea’s Wrecker Service. At this point it is unknown if speed or impairment were factors. Anyone who has information related to this crash is asked to contract VSP St Albans at 802-524-5993.
Sergeant Derek Rolandini
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
P: (802)-524-5993
F: (802)-527-1150