VSP St Albans 21A203285 Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH - FATAL

CASE#: 21A203285

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/24/21 @ 1807 hours

STREET: I-89 SB near mile marker 109.2

TOWN: Georgia

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Scott A. Campbell

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1997

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 24, 2021, at approximately 6:07 pm, Vermont State Police (VSP) received multiple reports of a single vehicle rollover on I-89 south bound near mm 109.2 in Georgia, VT. Upon arrival first responders observed a white GMC Sierra off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle was at an uncontrolled position of rest facing east. The rear portion of the vehicle was on top of the guard rail. Investigation revealed the vehicle was initially travelling south on I-89 in Georgia, VT. As the vehicle approached mm 109.2 the vehicle left the east side of the roadway. The vehicle continued into the median and crashed into an embankment and a large tree. The vehicle then over-turned and came to an uncontrolled position of rest on the guard rail. During the crash the unrestrained passenger was thrown from the vehicle. He was later transported to UVM Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The operator, Scott A. Campbell, was entrapped in the vehicle. Campbell was pronounced deceased on scene. VSP was assisted on scene by the Georgia Fire Department, Am Care Rescue and McRea’s Wrecker Service. At this point it is unknown if speed or impairment were factors. Anyone who has information related to this crash is asked to contract VSP St Albans at 802-524-5993.

Sergeant Derek Rolandini

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

P: (802)-524-5993

F: (802)-527-1150