The owners of Fairley & Stevens Ford acquire online leasing company Canada Car Loans
The owners of Fairley & Stevens Ford acquire Canada Car Loans, a financing companyDARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada Car Loans Inc. (CCL) upon completion of due diligence, is pleased to announce that it has reached a definitive agreement to be 100% acquired by Fairley & Stevens Ford owners John and Ben Smith. Communication plans are complete, and announcements on the acquisition are now being made. The preliminary list of key talent within Canada Car Loans is in hand. Phase 1 Action Plans have been vetted and distributed. The Integration Committee within Canada Car Loans has been meeting regularly for several weeks with Ben Smith representing Fairley and Stevens Ford as managing partner.
Canada Car Loans prides itself on being a brand built on consumer trust. Per its vision and mission, CCL strives each day to earn consumer trust, which is the founding principle that helped shape its success. CCL has worked with over 250,000 customers to process over 250,000 loan applications since 2011. In its 12 years in business, the company has conducted business without a single complaint.
Clowes is described by AR Canada as an individual that has helped shape the market and without his contributions, the automotive re-marketing industry wouldn’t have turned into the massive, successful market it is today.
Craig Clowes, Founder, and CEO of Canada Car Loans, stated, “The decision to sell has our customers at heart. We firmly believe that this change in ownership is a natural next step for Canada Car Loans and is in the best interest of our customers. The strategic intent is sound, and the synergy is tangible. The transition is fluent with the principles of the business. The Smiths have been in the automotive industry for over three decades, have current partnerships with virtually every lender and access to virtually every make and model. They have an excellent reputation for providing best-in-class customer service. I am confident that under Mr. Ben Smith’s leadership, together with their current assets, relationships, products, and services, personnel, and experience; they will be able to handle our customers with the highest level of customer service, which should ensure a better buying experience for our clients.”
In a statement to CCL employees, Craig Clowes addressed the ‘What next?’ question and several other concerns. Mr. Clowes stated “Our jobs will continue as they were yesterday. Right now, take a brief moment and be proud that your hard work and diligence have made this milestone possible. It takes more than hard work to reach where we are. Very few companies ever achieve the level of success as we have. On a personal note, as I have said in our meetings, I love working with you and I am proud of you. If any of you are wondering, I’m not going anywhere, and I am excited to keep working with each of you over the coming months during transition. This will be a collaborative process; as most other things are here. You will continue receiving more details on logistics in due time. Kindly feel free to direct any further questions and concerns to HR.”
Ben Smith commented, “Acquiring Canada Car Loans represents the next phase of growth for our family owned and operated group of businesses. We couldn’t be more pleased to continue the growth of Canada Car Loans and look forward to taking the vision of Mr. Craig Clowes to new heights.”
About Canada Car Loans
Canada Car Loans is a privately owned online car leasing company started by founder and CEO Craig Clowes on 3/3/2009 and incorporated on 17/3/2011 with a Better Business Bureaus (BBB) file opened on 7/10/2011. Under CCL’s vision and mission, the company considers its commitment to the highest standards paramount, which helps it hire wholehearted devoted staff who provide unparalleled services and attract a loyal fan base.
