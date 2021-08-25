LJak Drops New Album Called “Self-Esteem” to Both Lift & Empower Listeners to Shift Perspectives
My music brings the reader into the ocean of my mind; I want them to swim in who I am so they feel understood and less alone.”MS, MS, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Released on August 23rd, a new album by author and musician LJak has firmly seated Hip/Hop/Rap on a rare and reinvigorated level. Known for his uncommon ability to embrace life’s challenges and spin them into an opportunity to shift mindsets for the better, there’s no way to simply call this artist a rapper. With his latest album called “Self-Esteem,” no status quo lives here. Intricately composed, the album gives breath to the deeper meanings found in life’s struggles. How so? With creatively articulated lyrics and fluid beats found at the heart of a man with a heart for his audience. Is it any wonder the quest to live the experience of Heaven makes an appearance?
— LJak
Using philosophy and religion as a springboard, LJak isn’t shy about sharing himself in his work. He said, “My music brings the reader into the ocean of my mind; I want them to swim in who I am so they feel understood and less alone. So, I’m transparent. You can hear the frustration I deal with in my music. But, ultimately, I put myself aside to allow the hearer into my world creatively.”
LJak’s books often focus on the Bible and its counsel for edifying the person and their spiritual life with the same aim. As the artist says, “It all starts with your faith’s cultivation.”
For more information visit, https://www.linwoodjacksonjr.com.
About LJak:
LJak is an author, poet, lyricist, and musician. He has authored several books about self-love and how to manage a loving life properly.
