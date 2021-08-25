National College Resources Foundation Gives STEAM Scholarships to Underserved Students
National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) Students Think STEAM Initiative presented $2500 in STEAM scholarships to underserved students for a one-week S.T.E.A.M. Camp.
NCRF has partnered with Kids That Code to offer continuous training to help inner city kids learn coding and programming. Kids That Code was founded by Alfonso Anaya, and Jose Navarrete in Riverside, California. “We are so excited to partner with NCRF to help create more diversity in STEAM,” says CEO Alfonso Anaya.
NCRF serves over 35,000 students a year teaching 20+ STEAM curriculums. “It is our mission to IGNITE, EXCITE and BUILD the brains of students through engaging activities and creativity while introducing them to careers of the future starting as early as possible. Our partnership with Kids That Code can only continue to bring more opportunities to this underserved population,” states Veronica Kummerfeldt, NCRF STEAM Director.
To learn more about our S.T.E.A.M. programs visit us at NCRFoundation.org or email us at steam@ncrfoundation.org
About Kids That Code:
The Tech STEAM Center was a vision started in the classroom with a program called KIDS THAT CODE. https://www.kidsthatcode.org/. The roots of Kids That Code, Inc. began in a classroom as a graduate student project that was part of the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (I.E.C.E). The premise behind the foundation of the company was to bring S.T.E.A.M. education to children of all ages. The heart behind the concept came from the realization that the skill sets necessary for the "Tech Jobs of the Future" would hinge on developing those skills early in life, and therefore the company was officially launched outside of the CSUSB classroom in 2015.
About National College Resources Foundation:
National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) has developed partnerships with universities and corporations to provide training for students K-12 to learn all elements of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Agriculture, Aviation, Aerospace, and Math (S.T.E.A.M.) Students of all ages can participate in NCRF’s "STEAM on the Move" to learn coding, programming, game design and development, networking, research, experiments, 3-D Printing, Graphic Design, E-Sports while building their math, science, and creative skills. NCRF’s STEAM Mobile (technology on wheels) is available to visit schools, youth programs, churches, neighborhood block parties, and other youth activities to EXCITE, IGNITE, and BUILD students toward STEAM careers. Our instructors are professionals in their respective fields. Young college graduates with a love for teaching and engaging with future young minds. This program is designed for students of all ages, including students intellectually challenged. NCRF is on a mission to provide equitable access to all students with the vision to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities.
