Humphreys County Court Operations Impacted By Flooding

Court operations in Humphrey County have been disrupted by the catastrophic flooding in the area over the weekend. While the courthouse itself did not sustain substantial damage, phone, internet, and road outings and closures are impacting court business. In addition, court staff lost family, friends, and homes.

Servers are down in the court clerk’s office and staff cannot access email or some court data or records. Repairs are not anticipated to be made before next week. The circuit court closed this week as several court staff lost family, friends, or property in the floods. Judge Suzanne Lockert-Mash will be onsite at the courthouse to handle any emergency orders, warrants, or other matters that need to be addressed. The courts may be able to hold some proceedings remotely as internet services become available. Attorneys and others who have business before the Humphrey County courts over the next few weeks should make phone contact with the court before travelling to the courthouse.

The violation of probation docket set for August 25 is moved to September 20 at 9 a.m. The chancery court docket scheduled for August 26 is being moved to September 22; the chancery docket scheduled for August 27 is moved to September 23.

Courts in Dickson and Hickman counties are open and operating.