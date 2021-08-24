Serial Entrepreneurs Tiana Burse and JBthaGREAT Share Impactful Advice for Businesses Worldwide in a Pandemic Era
Powerhouse business strategists unite to help struggling businesses pivot their brand for an evolving pandemic-driven marketplace.
We are living in an unprecedented time where entrepreneurs and business owners are being forced to pivot for long term sustainability.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial entrepreneurs JBthaGREAT, Founder & CEO of Next Level Mastermind, and Tiana Burse, Host of “Hustle Season” and CEO and Co-Founder of District Media Press, have come together in partnership to impact businesses trying to navigate today’s changing business climate and successfully reemerge in a post pandemic era.
Each of the two powerhouse strategists are leading experts in branding, strategic growth, social media marketing and e-commerce. The pair have helped propel a global list of clients to profound levels of success and are now uniting to try and help businesses of every size pivot and bounce back post pandemic with impactful insights into the dynamics of an evolving digital marketplace.
“We are living in an unprecedented time where entrepreneurs and business owners are being forced to pivot for long term sustainability,” said Burse. “JB and I have combined our areas of expertise to help even the most inexperienced business owners adapt their brand to the changing business climate of a thriving online world.”
JBthaGREAT is a successful serial entrepreneur, 13-year veteran investor, business consultant and advisor to entrepreneurs around the world, specializing in digital assets, cryptocurrency, marketing, sales and e-commerce. Burse is a leading branding expert, business growth strategist, serial entrepreneur, and the CEO and Co-Founder of DMP & Associates, a social media and marketing consulting agency. She is most widely known from her popular online show called “Hustle Season” currently streaming on Facebook Watch.
The pair have worked with small business owners, entrepreneurs, celebrities, professional athletes, politicians, influencers and universities on a global scale and will be sharing their highly sought-after advice, insights and strategies in a “Next Level Branding” program that features virtual workshops, consultations, strategic earned media, and instant access to content on-demand.
“We’ve seen over 100,000 business go under in the last eighteen months of the pandemic,” said JBthaGREAT. “There are businesses right now who are hanging on by a thread, not because the owners aren’t good business people, but because they lack the knowledge of how to transition their brand to keep up with consumer behavior and the technology shift being driven by the pandemic.”
Both JBthaGREAT and Burse share a passion for helping businesses and individuals grow their brand, increase revenue, and make a lasting difference in the world. They have created essential strategies together on brand positioning, pricing points, social media marketing, messaging, content development, media placement and more for a Next Level Branding experience that anyone can use immediately to pivot, monetize their personal or business brand and thrive in a pandemic/post pandemic era!
Over the past year, the cutting-edge entrepreneurs have been featured on network TV and in publications including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW, Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, Buzzfeed, Nasdaq, and Yahoo Finance.
For more information on their Next Level Branding visit https://www.nextlevelbranding.io/registration.
For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.
About JBthaGREAT
JBthaGREAT is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Next Level Mastermind, a technology and consulting company, that creates innovative products and services to help clients get to the Next Level in life, business, and investments. For the past 13 years, his mastermind has helped entrepreneurs, business owners, Millionaires and Fortune 500 companies reach unimaginable heights through profitable modern solutions, a global mastermind network and next level resources that focus on generating revenue, harnessing the power of leverage and creating freedom. https://jbthagreat.com.
About Tiana Burse
Tiana Burse is a 38-year-old serial entrepreneur with a passion for helping brands grow and scale. She is the CEO and Co-Founder of District Media Press, a consulting and marketing agency, and a sought-after speaker, brand creator and expert consultant, with a widely popular online show called “Hustle Season” streaming on Facebook Watch. Tiana has a unique ability to assess problems in the marketplace and prescribe the necessary solutions to accelerate progress and results.
Tiana has been featured recently on CBS, Entrepreneur Magazine, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq and NBC for her entrepreneurial insights and expertise. https://www.tianaburse.com.
