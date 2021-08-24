Transvaginal mesh litigation: Boston Scientific Obtryx case filed in Florida

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Greg Vigna discusses the ongoing issue with manufacturers of transobturator slings and the defense these companies use to justify the use of these devices.

The manufacturer’s defense of blaming the implanting physician will be exposed as they question the wisdom of implanting the sling or focusing on evidence that suggests a mispositioned device.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 9, 2021, Boston Scientific was hit with a lawsuit filed by a woman who sustained injuries caused by the Obtryx mid-urethral sling used for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and the Y mesh used for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse (POP). The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Florida (Case 3:21-cv-00815-MMH-JRK).

Plaintiff is represented by Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC, and Greg Vigna, MD, JD. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington D.C. lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Ben Martin says, “Our local attorney for our Florida transvaginal mesh is again Joe Johnson, who is a brilliant pharmaceutical injury attorney that I have known for years and will play an important role in these trials going forward. Joe and I are currently in trial in Oakland with a Bard IVC filter case where the defective filter broke sending metal shards into my client’s lungs.”(Laioli v. C.R. Bard Inc. Case 4:19-cv-05679)

Dr. Vigna adds, “Clearly polypropylene transobturator slings and mini-slings that insert into the obturator internus (TOTs) are the most dangerous medical device in the US market. We have huge injury cases set for trial against Ethicon and Boston Scientific in the next four months and Coloplast shortly thereafter. The manufacturer’s defense of blaming the implanting physician will be exposed as they question the wisdom of implanting the sling or focusing on any smidgen of medical evidence that suggests a mispositioned device. In addition to the river of TOTs flowing to courts around the country, as planned we have a stream of retropubic sling cases going forward across the country. As we see the manufacturer’s strategy of trying to shift the blame on the implanting physicians, we continue to consider joint malpractice/product cases going forward and have a number of these cases as well.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “I am optimistic that when our efforts have concluded when the last device is surgically removed, history will show that the biased studies that were designed to filter out the safety signals of the neurological pain syndromes and the aggressive marketing by the likes of Ethicon, Boston Scientific, and Coloplast created a standard of care that destroyed thousands of lives around the world. Simply shameful behavior and a tragic outcome in medical history. We remain very selective as to cases except for representation and focus on debilitating pain syndromes caused by polypropylene TVM devices.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

Coloplast: Supris

The Vigna Law Group is evaluating pelvic organ prolapse TVM cases that have been dismissed without prejudice from the MDL and latent injuries caused by the POP devices including Prolift, Avaulta, Pinnacle, Restorelle Direct Fix, and the Uphold device.

