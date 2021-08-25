A Ridiculously Realistic, Deadly Serious Comedy - With a Superhero Pig

HEART OF SWINE the exciting new novel by Freddy F. Fonseca

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animals kill to survive.Humans do it because YOLO.Think you’re living in an environmental dystopia? Wait until we start thawing a frozen planet with pig farts. That’s where the story begins and it doesn’t get any less wild. At once ridiculous and chilling, rising surrealist talent Freddy F. Fonseca explores the dark, porky underbelly beneath humanity’s seemingly ever-more-virtuous race toward sustainability - and the genius puppet-masters who watch our feeble bamboo-straw-buying attempts and smile, while flattening another rainforest.Shut up and eat your bacon sandwich.Oh yeah, and there’s our hero. The last remaining pig on Earth just happened to be blessed with superpowers. Which he would use to avenge the extermination of his species, were he not to get tangled up in an all-too-human web of greed, lust, and indifference.A novel for our (end) times.The anarchic and ambitious Heart of Swine has breath-taking scope and a wry, not totally resigned smile. It incautiously pulls away the covers to reveal how half-assed humanity’s efforts to clean up after itself have been. It’s funny and coarse, sure, but the writer is deadly serious. The epic failures we continue to see around the world on a personal and political level are taken to frightening lengths. And reading Heart of Swine is like a Rorschach test for one’s outlook on the future - although it’s hard to think, especially after finishing this book, that everything’s going to be just fine.About the AuthorFREDDY F. FONSECA came to 21st century London from a beautiful southern Italian town and you wonder why she’s so pessimistic?LOL. Freddy is actually very at home in the UK and has painted a vivid picture of the Britain she loves going horribly wrong, in order to get people - herself included - to think more honestly about what it’s going to take to sustain our lifestyles here without screwing it all up, for good.About the bookHEART OF SWINEby Freddy F. Fonseca.184 pages.Paperback ISBN 978-1-913454-48-7Hardback ISBN 978-1-913454-49-4eBook ISBN 978-1-913454-50-0On sale September 17 2021.