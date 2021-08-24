Pelican Rope Announces They Will Lead the American Rope Industry to Minimizing Waste
It’s important that we consider the impact that we have on the environment and accept the reality that Climate Change is occurring in large part because of the way that we behave.”SANTA ANA, CA, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pelican Rope, a leading supplier and manufacturer of high-quality sustainable ropes, announced they are looking to lead the American ropes and rigging industries in reducing waste. The people at Pelican Rope came to the conclusion that it was time to start thinking about how to get the most out of the materials used and minimize the waste created.
What Causes Climate Change?
All over the world, people are coming to a conclusion that is hard to swallow.
Climate change is not only real but it is caused mostly by human factors.
People as individuals and companies are needing to rethink their levels of consumption, how much waste they are creating, and other ways that they may be contributing to Global Warming.
This impacts obvious suspects like the auto industry and large farms especially, but what about less obvious businesses? How important is it for industries that one may not associate with issues of sustainability?
One rope company has been pondering this question and is coming up with answers not expected. In 2021, Pelican Rope is looking to lead the American ropes and rigging industries in reducing waste.
Before getting to Pelican Rope and how they are changing their business model, it may be useful to talk a bit about Climate Change and what causes it.
Climate Change has always happened in cycles, but since the dawning of the Industrial Revolution, Climate Change has been accelerated by human behavior.
The cold hard scientific truth is that Global Warming is largely caused by two main factors - deforestation and emissions of carbon into the atmosphere.
While the trees and plants that give more oxygen and help cool the atmosphere are being destroyed, the exhaust from cars and factories is pumping the atmosphere with carbon dioxide and methane.
- Top Human Factors That Are To Blame For Global Warming:
- Overpopulation
- Unnecessary Waste
- Rainforest Reduction
- Chemicals In Coolants For Air Conditioners
- The Use Of Fossil Fuels By Vehicles & Power Plants
- Increased Methane & Forest Reduction From Animal Agriculture
Ways To Fight Climate Change
The solutions to slowing down climate change are not really fun or always cheap. Pretty much all of them require a significant sacrifice.
That doesn’t mean they are not necessary.
How Society Can Adjust To Decrease Our Imprint:
- Using Renewable Energy Sources
- Increasing Access To Public Transportation
- Minimizing Waste & Maximizing Sustainability
- Creating More Green Areas In Urban Environments
- Using Solar Power, Electricity, & Biofuel For Automobiles
- Decreasing Consumption Of Meat, Dairy, And Other Animal Byproducts
- Slowing Down Population Growth Through Education And Increased Access To Birth Control
What Does This Have To Do With Ropes?
The more energy that goes into manufacturing, the more the environment suffers.
The more materials that are required to make products, the more the environment suffers.
In admitting these hard truths, the people at Pelican Rope came to the conclusion that it was time to start thinking about how to get the most out of the materials used and minimize the waste created.
The first part of this process involves creating ropes from leftover materials, rather than throwing it away.
How Pelican Rope Is Changing Environmental Practices:
- Minimizing Waste
- Creating Ropes That Are More Sustainable
- Forming Partnerships With Other Environmentally Conscious Companies
Pelican Rope also came to the conclusion that they need to be thinking harder about other companies they work with.
As their company continues to grow, Pelican Rope has been discussing a need to continue making decisions that are based not just on profit margins, but causing less damage to the environment. They consider these to be some of the first significant steps toward becoming a Green Company.
Pelican Rope - An American Legacy
When asked about how the moves toward sustainability reflect Pelican Rope’s greater vision, a representative from the company gave this response:
“We have always been proud of being an American company. For over 40 years we have been located right in Orange County, California and sold products produced in the United States.
This has been a part of our value system and now as our country is evolving to try to create a more green future, we need to be a part of that New American Dream.
It’s important that we consider the impact that we have on the environment and accept the reality that Climate Change is occurring in large part because of the way that we behave. As Pelican Rope continues to create our legacy, we will need to find more ways to be sustainable, more ways to decrease our waste, and more ways to decrease our carbon footprint.”
The move toward waste reduction and more conscious distribution practices are simple but significant first steps that the company is taking toward a greater vision. While this is just the beginning, there is hope that by taking the lead in their industry, Pelican Rope will make changes in the rope and rigging industries at large.
While Pelican Rope is aiming at a more sustainable future for their own company, there is hope that other businesses will follow suit.
When it comes to Climate Change and Global Warming, every business, every industry, and every individual has a chance now to make a change.
About Pelican Rope: Pelican Rope is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of high-performance synthetic and specialty rope products, rope lanyards, slings and custom rope assemblies. For over 40 years our devotion to innovation, quality, and customer service has yielded a diverse UL Certified product line designed to not only meet or exceed the standards established by the Cordage Institute, the U.S. Military, ASTM, and NFPA but more importantly, the expectations of our loyal customers in the commercial, industrial, arborist, fire and rescue, law enforcement, manufacturing, and marine industries.
