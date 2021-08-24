Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,525 in the last 365 days.

ICRC employee killed in Cameroon

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Download logo

It is with great sadness that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirms that one of its staff died on August 23 following injuries sustained the day before during an attack in Bamenda in the north-west of Cameroon.

Diomède Nzobambona, a 62-year-old Canadian, was a delegate working in the fields of water and sanitation. He had worked for the ICRC since 2003, and who had been under contract with the Canadian Red Cross between 2007 and 2012.

Diomède was in Bamenda to provide humanitarian assistance to communities affected by armed violence in the region.

The circumstances of his death have yet to be clarified and no information can be given at this stage. The ICRC's priority is to support those who are most affected by this tragedy, in particular his family, relatives and colleagues.

"Words are not enough to express our immense sadness nor to soothe the grief of his family and loved ones. We send them our sincere condolences and the expression of our deepest sympathy," said Markus Brudermann, the head of the delegation for the ICRC in Cameroon.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

You just read:

ICRC employee killed in Cameroon

Distribution channels: Environment, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.