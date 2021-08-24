Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa participates in G20 Compact with Africa meeting in Germany, 26-27 Aug

President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to Germany, on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, to attend a G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) meeting in Berlin on 26 and 27 August.

President Ramaphosa has been invited by Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel. The G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) was initiated under the G20 German Presidency in 2017 to promote private investment into the African continent.

Currently, 12 African countries have joined the initiative including Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

South Africa, which is a member of the G20, co-chairs the initiative alongside Germany.

The Berlin meetings will include a G20 Investment Summit, as well as a separate meeting of Heads of State and Heads of Government, where discussions will take place on ways in which to improve the business environment and increase investment in Africa.

The conference will also discuss vaccine production in Africa, which is key to enabling African countries to build back stronger, faster and more inclusively, and ensuring that the post-pandemic African economies become more resilient and equitable.

President Ramaphosa is scheduled to have a meeting with Chancellor Merkel to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

