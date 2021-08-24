Athena Products Quality Control Procedures

Athena Products Inc, a vertically integrated formulator, manufacturer of liquid and dry fertilizer blends designed for commercial cannabis cultivators follows strict procedures to ensure that liquid Blended line and powdered Pro line of nutrients passes and exceeds all quality standards set forth by their internal standards and protocols.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team spear-heading Athena’s state-of-the-art Quality Control program is made up of Director of Manufacturing, Chris Durand, who moved to Athena after 15 years of leading greenhouse research operations at University of California, Davis. Durand oversaw thousands of projects on hundreds of crops. He is a master formulator with a keen eye for production efficiency and quality control. Also, Henry Canby, Facility Advisor for Greenhouse Cultivation. Canby has a bachelor’s of science in business management from Green Mountain College where he started his Masters in sustainable agriculture. He is an expert on integrating beneficials with organic sprays, as well as using nematodes and other bio insects in the root zone. He understands lean farming practices KAIZEN, irrigation strategy, crop steering, and Dosatron. He understands full nutrient breakdown, as well as blending and mixing his own salts. The experience derived from over 30 years of greenhouse and agriculture research provides a strong foundation for which Athena guarantees proper quality control of their soluble fertilizers.

Athena Pro and Blended nutrients are made up of multiple ingredients blended in a specific way to the Athena recipe. Raw material inputs are sent directly to Athena by multiple suppliers. Once they are received, they are tested individually in house by Canby, who then works directly with Chris Durand to review testing and either approve or deny the materials. The process encompasses performing purity tests and chemical analysis. All inputs are sent secondarily to an independent lab for another analysis and verification. Every input is tested for variance before it is even considered being put into any Athena formulation. After batches are manufactured, random testing is performed on batches and signed off my headquarters before being shipped to hydrostores and some of the largest cultivators in the world.

Athena Products aims to lead the way on an industry standard for performing proper quality control on fertilizers used in the cannabis cultivation market. Brandon Burkhart, founder of Athena states, “As a nutrient company, we have an obligation to the industry to maintain a strict Quality Control process. Our batches get 4 quality control checks before the product is shipped to clients. Each batch is tested by Waypoint Analytical for a full analysis, checked twice on PH, EC, and visual, then give a final sign-off from our main office for shipping approval.”

About Athena Products

Athena exists to support the modern grower, no matter the scale. Our core principle is to formulate products that improve quality, reduce costs and drive consistency. Athena was born in the grow rooms of Los Angeles, California, where we are always in pursuit of the perfect run. As the weight of being a cultivator increases, we exist to make the complex simple.

Athena is not a nutrient line; it is a program. Always in pursuit of the perfect run.

www.athenaproducts.com

For more information, please contact:

press@athenaproducts.com

844-333-1818