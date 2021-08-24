Wellbeats partners with Healbright to bundle mental and physical wellness programs

National leader in on-demand virtual wellness for workplace wellbeing programs partners with mental wellness provider Healbright to expand programming

We are thrilled to partner with Wellbeats to combine physical and mental wellness programs on one platform.” — Bill Belanger, CEO, Healbright

HANOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellbeats, a national leader in on-demand, virtual wellness for workplace wellbeing programs, announced today that it has partnered with mental wellness provider Healbright to bundle Healbright’s innovative mental wellness programming into the Wellbeats library of more than 800 fitness, mindfulness, and nutrition classes.

This partnership allows Wellbeats to offer employers and individual users a full suite of mental health content to complement its already robust body of content that users can access from the comfort and safety of home. Wellbeats users will now have access to Healbright’s on-demand videos on topics like stress, mindfulness, parenting, anxiety, PTSD, burnout, and more.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced what we already knew about the important intersection of mental health, physical health, and overall wellbeing. The addition of Healbright’s engaging, research-based content to the Wellbeats platform allows us to give users a broader range of content to ensure we’re meeting their unique needs,” said Jason Von Bank, CEO and President of Wellbeats. “Mental health, just like physical health and fitness, is highly personal and must fit an individual’s lifestyle and needs to be effective. This partnership speaks to our ongoing mission to deliver fitness that fits any lifestyle.”

The need for mental health services continues to grow even as COVID-19 has made it harder to find care. Consider that:

● Adults are 8 times more likely to screen positive for serious mental illness in 2020 compared to 2018.

● There has been a 1,000% increase in the number of people with emotional distress.

● Online therapy has reported a 65% increase in clients since mid-February, 2020.

● Utilization of virtual mental health benefits increased 66% over the past year.

● 95% of workers said virtual support helped them overcome mental health challenges.

Despite the increasing demand for mental health care, the National Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH) found that of the estimated 51.5 million adults who experience any mental illness in 2019, only 45% had received mental health services in the past year. As adults age, the CDC has found that there is a marked decrease in those who receive therapy from a mental health professional with nearly 12% of those aged 18-44 receiving treatment in the last 12 months versus 9% among people aged 45-64.

"This partnership allows us to offer a truly holistic wellness solution that will help employees improve their emotional and physical health."

About Wellbeats

Based in St. Louis Park, Minn, Wellbeats is the premier provider of on-demand, virtual wellness content and programming for use in corporate well-being initiatives. With more than 800 exercise, nutrition, and mindfulness classes, challenges, and fitness assessments available anytime and anywhere, Wellbeats allows employers to support employees with wellness resources that fit their needs, lifestyle, and schedule. Wellbeats provides best-in-class content that appeals to people of all ages, interests and fitness levels. Wellbeats content is easily accessible through apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and Apple TV; any modern Web browser, Chromecast, Airplay, and Roku. To learn more, visit www.wellbeats.com, Follow on LinkedIn or check out a sampling of the company’s fitness classes during a Facebook Live session.

About Healbright

Boston-based Healbright provides mental health content on dozens of topics like PTSD, stress, and relationships. Its programs allow users to have 24/7 on-demand access to programming from leading mental health professionals. Healbright partners with leading healthcare organizations to make mental wellness accessible and stigma-free. To learn more, please visit healbright.com.



