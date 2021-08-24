FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, AUG. 24, 2021 CONTACT: Annie Baggett, agritourism marketing specialist NCDA&CS Marketing Division 919-707-3120; annie.baggett@ncagr.gov Local farms host fall events RALEIGH – Fall offers great opportunities to explore agritourism activities on farms and across North Carolina. Visitors will find plenty of outdoor experiences from tours, u-pick fruit, crop mazes and pumpkin patches, farm stands, farmers markets, festivals and local foods. The following is a sample of agritourism opportunities offered at North Carolina farms this fall. Visitors can find agritourism operations across the state online at www.gottobenc.com, by clicking on the agritourism listing under the Find Local link. Or download the Visit NC Farms app for more than 1,500 destinations and farms nearby and across the state. The free app is available at www.visitncfarmstoday.com and allows users to customize itineraries complete with driving directions. Visitors should verify event dates, ticket requirements and operational hours before going. Western NC • Justus Orchard of Hendersonville will have pick-your-own and picked apples starting in early August. The farm also has an onsite bakery with fried apple pies, apple cider donuts and apple cider. Learn more at www.justusorchard.com/. • Sideways Farm & Brewery of Etowah is hosting Sunday Brunch Markets throughout the fall. Shop local produce, plants, honey, seasoning, and craft vendors while sipping beer or hard kombucha and eating from one of the food trucks. Learn more at http://sidewaysfarm.com/. • The Orchard at Altapass of Spruce Pine will have u-pick opportunities Wednesday through Saturday this fall. The orchard features educational exhibits, kids’ activities, a general store, live music on the weekends, and hot apple pie and hand-scooped ice cream. Learn more at www.altapassorchard.org/. • Sandy Mush Herb Nursery of Leicester is open Thursdays through Saturdays for self-guided tours of the gardens and greenhouses. See plants in mature form and get ideas for your own landscaping. More details are available at www.sandymushherbs.com/. • Make a reservation at Addison Farms Vineyard of Leicester for tastings or a winemaker’s tour. Reservations available Thursday through Sunday. Learn more at www.addisonfarms.net/. • Cherry Mountain Farm of Rutherfordton will have music and a food truck on Sept. 25 and Nov. 13. The pumpkin patch opens Oct. 1 until pumpkins are gone. More details are online at www.thegeneralstoreatcherrymountainfarm/. • Appalachian Barn Alliance of Madison County will hold its Seventh Annual Barn Tour Day and Second Annual Benefit Art Gala. The Barn Tour Day will be held Sept. 11 and consists of a guided tour of three barns in the Hot Springs area followed by BBQ dinner and local music at The Lodge at Bear River. The Benefit Art Gala will be held Oct. 15. Make your reservations today and learn more at https://appalachianbarns.org/ • Burntshirt Vineyards of Hendersonville will be hosting a Grape Stomp to celebrate Fall Harvest on Sept. 11. The vineyard will also be having reservation-only winemaker tastings, winery and vineyard tours, and reservation-only wine tastings and vineyard picnics. Learn more at www.burntshirtvineyards.com/ • The N.C. Mountain State Fair will be held in Fletcher from Sept. 10-19. Discounted advance tickets are available until Sept. 9 at participating Ingles locations, the WNC Ag Center, and at www.mountainfair.org. Central NC • Minro Acres Alpacas, LLC of Burlington will be offering farm tours by reservation to get up close and personal with alpacas. Learn more at http://minroacresalpacas.com/. • Naylor Family Farm of Fuquay-Varina will be opening in September with a pumpkin patch, hayrides, petting zoo, maze and local products. Find more details at www.naylorfamilyfarm.com/. • Willow Oak Farms of Fuquay-Varina will open in September and October on Wednesday through Sunday afternoons with pumpkins, farm stand, farm tours, fall menu at the ice cream shop, educational field trips, food truck weekends, and more. Learn more at www.willowoakfarms.net • Cypress Bend Vineyards of Wagram will have its Annual Harvest Festival Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also check out Jazzy Fridays from 7-10 p.m. throughout the Fall. See more at www.cypressbendvineyards.com. • Windy Hill Farm of Cedar Grove is having a Dinner on the Farm Sept. 25 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. For more details visit http://visitwindyhill.com/ • Millstone Creek Orchards of Ramsuer will have fall activities including its Apple Barn Country Store, picnic and playground area, and reservation-only activities such as Apple Pickin’ Adventure, Cider Pressing Demonstrations, Pumpkin Pickin’ Adventure, and more. Additional information at http://millstonecreekorchards.com/. • Patterson Farm Market & Tours, Inc of Mount Ulla will have its pumpkin patch, corn maze, playground, hayrides and fall treats beginning Sept. 7. Tickets are available online at www.visitpattersonfarm.com. • Love Joy Vineyard of Troy will have pick-your-own muscadines every weekend until early November. Call to register for wine making workshops. Learn more at http://lovejoyvineyard.com/. • Haw River Fruit Company of Graham will have a u-pick pumpkin patch and photo ops from September to October. Follow along at www.hawriverfruit.com. • Kordick Family Farm of Westfield is having Halloween at the Orchard. Come in costume if you like and visit Baba Yaga's hut if you dare. Learn more at www.kordickfamilyfarm.com. • Almond Farm, LLC of Concord will be open September and October with a pumpkin patch, corn maze, and a barn that can be rented for weddings, birthday parties and events. More details are available online at http://almondfarmproduce.com/. • Flint Rock Farm of Cameron has appointments available to "Pick Your Own Bouquet" of flowers. Family Outings and school field trips are offered by appointment to meet their pigs, donkeys, goats and horses to learn their habits and needs, enjoy hands-on learning experiences and walk the Storybook Trail. Go to https://flintrockfarmcameron.com/ for more. • Make a reservation at Ozark Akerz Regenerative Farm of Coleridge to learn about and interact with endangered heritage farm animals: Cotton Patch Geese, Bourbon Red Turkeys, Dominique and Speckled Sussex chickens and guinea fowl. You might be lucky to catch a glimpse of Pineywoods cattle, too. Get contact info and more online at www.ozarkakerz.com. • Smith's Family Fun Farm of Hillsborough will be opening Sept. 25 with a pumpkin patch and play area with a giant slide. Learn more at http://smithfamilyfunfarm.com/. • Pet friendly Kersey Valley Maize Adventure of Archdale will be open on weekends from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31 with its corn maze, pumpkin patch and family fun attractions. Learn more at https://maizeadventure.com/. • J. Razz & Tazz Farm LLC of Gibsonville offers fall fun with a corn maze, pumpkins, cow train, hayrides, picnic area, mini train ride, bonfires and haunted forest hayrides. For more details, go to www.jrazz.com • Visit. Learn. Chill. Sunshine Lavender Farm in Hurdle Mills opens for time-ticketed outdoor visits on Sept. 25. For a calming and soothing fall experience bring a picnic, stroll the trail, and participate in the Fall Lavender Planting Clinic with field side demonstrations led by Farmer Dale. The Lavender Garden Market will be open. Get Fall Experience tickets at https://sunshinelavenderfarm.co/. • The North Carolina State Fair will be held Oct. 14 - 24 in Raleigh, N.C. Purchase tickets in advance and learn more information at www.ncstatefair.org. Eastern NC • Twiddle Dee Farm of Clinton is always open to the public via a "farm membership" program. Farm memberships are available on the websites via a click to PayPal. Adults only. Stroll, tour, nibble and shop. Just let us know you are coming. Learn more at www.twiddledeefarm.com • Stokes Family Farm of Greenville will be open weekends from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31 with fall activities, including a corn maze, bounce pillow, playground, pumpkins, hayrides, petting zoo and more. For more information, visit http://stokesfamilyfarmnc.com/. • Twisted Vines Vineyard of Clinton will have daily u-pick from mid-August to October. Visit Sept. 11 from noon-6 p.m. for the Grape Escape, featuring various outdoor activities, grape picking, vendors and more. Learn more at www.facebook.com/twistedvinesvineyard. • R&B Farm of Angier will have a Fall Bluegrass Music Series Aug. 28 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Ticket information can be found at http://randbfarm.com/. Visitors can bring chairs and picnic while enjoying the musical offerings. • Sampson County Ag Day will be held at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission, fun activities and learning for all ages. More event details are online at https://sampson.ces.ncsu.edu/sampson-county-ag-day/. • Nooherooka Natural of Snow Hill is hosting Miss Lillie's Biscuits Class - learn to make biscuits in a hands-on class at its Farm Kitchen with Miss Lillie of A Chef's Life fame. Limited to six participants per class. Available dates are Sept. 18, Oct. 16 and Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m. Please register and pay in advance. Find more details online at www.nooherooka.com, under Markets and Events. • CATHIS Farm in Lillington opens for fall activities Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. Check out the farm’s corn maze, playground, pumpkin patch, zombie tag, store and weekday tours plus more details at http://cathisfarm.com/events. • Ken's Korny Corn Maze in Garner opens its corn maze, playground and picnic area from mid-September through the first week of November. Visit the website at www.kenskornycornmaze.com. • The North Carolina Seafood Festival will be held Oct. 1-3 in Morehead City featuring free admission, rides and games, music and more. For more information, go to www.ncseafoodfestival.org. -30-