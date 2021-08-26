Royal Holiday Vacation Club Creates A Safe Area For Travelers During The Pandemic

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now that there is access to vaccination for COVID-19, many people are excited to start traveling again. While this news makes a lot of people happy, it's still very important to be safe while traveling during these times. Just because it's becoming safer to travel again, doesn't mean there aren't risks to be worried about.

Royal Holiday Vacation Club is one of many travel resorts that have extra safety measures in place so guests and employees remain safe at the resort. The Safe Guest Program is now in place to ensure there are high standards of health and safety protocols at every Royal Holiday Vacation Club location.

Travelers need to be extra cautious while on vacation

Royal Holiday Vacation Club is taking safety seriously, and they recommend all travelers do as well, no matter where they are going. Always maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others in public areas. While keeping this distance, it's also important to limit how much contact you have with surface areas in public as well. Everyone should make sure they wash their hands frequently as well.

The rules may be different per location for vaccinated and unvaccinated people. However, if anyone isn't sure what these rules may be, they should wear a mask in public indoor locations regardless. This is to prevent transmission in high risk areas.

How Royal Holiday Vacation Club makes its vacation resorts safer

Royal Holiday Vacation Club has many measures in place with the Safe Guest Program. From the moment guests arrive at the resort, they will notice hand sanitizer available in all public locations. They will be relieved to know that the resort cleaning staff has been trained to clean to meet Cristal International standards, using premium Ecolab disinfecting products.

The cleaning staff at Royal Holiday Vacation Club is working around the clock to make sure every surface in the resort has been disinfected for their guests. This includes door handles, menu tablets, and seats just to name a few. They are busy making sure their guests can enjoy a leisurely vacation without worrying about risks.

Travel safe with Royal Holiday Vacation Club

Safe traveling can still be a lot of fun. While many events have been put on hold while social distancing is in place, there are still a lot of fun activities for guests at Royal Holiday Vacation Club to participate in. There are strict health and safety standards with every family fun activity that gets hosted at the resort.

Entertainment and dining areas get disinfected frequently so guests feel encouraged to head over to these areas. These standards are put in place so the employees feel safe while making sure everything is up to standards for the guests. This way everyone can enjoy their time at the resort.

When guests are ready to leave, they can enjoy a quick and contact-free checkout process. Health and safety is the top priority at this resort.

