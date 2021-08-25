EMOTIONAL WELLBEING EXPERTS COME TOGETHER FOR AN ANNUAL SUMMIT
Meditation icon, Dr. Sister Jenna to host Shift Network’s free virtual spirit summitWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meditation icon, Dr. Sister Jenna to host Shift Network’s free virtual spirit summit featuring an impressive line-up of today’s most inspiring luminaries & thought leaders
Meditation Museum Director, America Meditating Radio Show host, and renowned spiritual guide, Dr. Sister Jenna, will host the Shift Network's annual Awakening with Spirit Summit on August 31 – September 2, 2021.
This free, virtual event is designed to promote emotional wellbeing by joining a community of authors, award-winning actors, coaches, reverends, psychics, thought leaders, and more. This year's featured speakers include:
• Joe Dispenza
• Deepak Chopra
• Marianne Williamson
• Jean Houston
• Sadvhi Bhagawati Saraswati
• Louis Gossett Jr.
• Bishop Carlton Pearson
• Bershan Shaw
• Sister Jayanti
• Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes
• Ainslie MacLeod
• Sister Shivani
“I am excited to partner with The Shift Network, which assists people in navigating their personal healing journeys by providing featured online courses and events to those in need of emotional guidance. We are honored to have attracted such an esteemed line up of luminaries,” said Dr. Sister Jenna.
During this online event, viewers will see why an awakening doesn't have to take a lifetime. This summit will offer the helpful tools to stay calm amidst the chaos and teach people to create love that transcends trauma amongst many practices that will inspire the attendee to visualize a better life.
Some past speakers include Arianna Huffington, Jane Goodall and Michael Beckwith.
Experts come from many different backgrounds and will share their thoughts, practices, and wisdom on the importance how to find power within to cope with the change, challenges and opportunities of these times.
From the heart and mind of Sister Jenna and her partnership with the Shift Network, she will share her mission to decode critical current issues and offer a perspective for folks to find clarity, power, and insight.
Those interested in attending can register online here.
Sister Jenna has collaborated with Fortune 500 companies on key issues surrounding trauma, growth, and the day-to-day struggle for peace.
Her syndicated radio show, America Meditating, is a popular global online show that has interviewed guests such as Alanis Morsette, Nikki Giovani, Whoopie Goldberg, and more. She is also the recipient of numerous awards and proclamations, including the President's Lifetime National Community Service Award, Everyday Hero Award by the Foundation for Better Life, and the Friendship Archway Awards.
To learn more about Sister Jenna and the services she offers, visit http://americameditating.org and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
# # #
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Sister Jenna and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Nancy Trent/Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
+1 212-966-0024
pam@trentandcompany.com