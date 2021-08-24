Air Fryer Market to Reach $1.42 Bn, Globally

Rapid growth of the hospitality industry, compact and user-friendly products to cater to demand from residential sector drive the growth of the air fryer market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Air Fryer Market by End User (Residential and Commercial) and Sales Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Store and Online sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global air fryer market garnered $894.3 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1.42 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.Prime determinants of growthRapid growth of the hospitality industry, expanding gastronomy industry, and availability of advanced, compact, and user-friendly products to cater to demand from residential sector drive the growth of the global air fryer market. Moreover, continuous innovation in product performance and functionality to offer new opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6199 The residential segment to offer lucrative opportunitiesBased on product type, the residential segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market share of the global air fryer market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026. This is a lucrative segment, due to rise in popularity of air fryers as it enables preparation of food items with up to 80 percent less fats as compared to food cooked with other fryers.The hypermarket and supermarket segment to dominate throughout the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarket segment contributed to the largest market share in the global air fryer market, accounting for nearly half of the total share in 2019, and is expected to continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to diversified range of products offered by them at relatively lower prices. However, the online sales channel segment is estimated to maintain the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to reduction in consumer search costs as they can virtually compare different products and prices and choose the best product.North America to maintain its lion's share during the forecast periodBased on region, North America held the largest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global air fryer market in 2019, and will maintain its lion's share during the forecast period. This is attributed to early adoption of such equipment in commercial kitchens along with availability of high-quality, affordable, and safer equipment. However, LAMEA is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6199 Leading market playersKoninklijke Philips N.V.BLACK+DECKER Inc.Conair CorporationAvalon BayBreville Group Ltd.Meyer Manufacturing Company LimitedGoWISE USANuWave LLCGroupe SEBNewell BrandsAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.