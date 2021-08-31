Iglesia Ni Cristo's Commitment To Eco-Farming Has Long-Reaching Impact
Iglesia Ni Cristo Is Doing Its Part To Protect The Earth For Generations To ComeTORONTO, , ONTARIO , CANADA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In years past, agriculture was done in a way that worked with the land, allowing it to continue producing food for years to come. Many modern farming practices work differently, harming the land and making it nearly impossible to render new crops. Thankfully, Iglesia Ni Cristo is working to develop environmentally-friendly farms around the world, helping to preserve farmlands for future generations.
What Is Eco-Farming?
According to Greenpeace, eco-farming operates on seven principles:
Food sovereignty: Farmers and customers should control the food products grown and offered (not corporations)
Rewarding rural livelihoods: Farmers should be fairly compensated for their work
Smarter food protection and yields: It's important to work with the land to get higher food yields in a way that still respects the environment
Biodiversity: It's important to grow different types of plants (not just corn and soy) to protect the environment
Sustainable soil: Soil should be kept free of chemicals and harmful pesticides
Ecological pest protection: Natural pest management methods must be used to protect nature
Food resilience: Growing and offering many types of foods helps farmed crops stand up to climate changes and other environmental issues
Eco-farming isn't just good for farming communities: it's good for the world. When ecological-friendly farms are supported, farmers are fairly paid, communities get healthy, fresh food, and the environment is left in a better state than when farmed using modern agriculture methods.
How Iglesia Ni Cristo Is Contributing to A Global Effort
Iglesia Ni Cristo is working to help many areas around the world develop eco-friendly farms.
Currently, Iglesia Ni Cristo has 37 eco-friendly farms around the world.
Of developing eco-farms, Iglesia Ni Cristo representative Bob Pellien said, “Usually, we go to places that are leveled and destroyed. We go in there and feed them. Give them clean water, etc…for a period of time. But then we create something that enables them to work for themselves.”
Most of the eco-farms currently owned by Iglesia Ni Cristo are located in Africa and the Philippines. The Church hopes that they'll be able to share their love for Christ with people in areas positively affected by their farms, but there is no pressure on people who work at and enjoy produce from the farms to join their church. Above all else, the Church is working to create a sustainable future in areas that benefit from eco-friendly farming practices.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn