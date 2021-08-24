Ntooitive Digital Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 for Second Year in a Row
Ntooitive Digital Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Inc. 5000 for Second Year in a RowLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ntooitive Digital, an award-winning advertising technology company bridging the gap between business intelligence, security, data-driven digital marketing and analytics, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the second consecutive year Ntooitive has appeared on the Inc. 5000.
“We have emerged stronger from the COVID-19 crisis, which is a true testament to the value we are delivering to customers in the most critical ways and at the most critical times,” said Ryan Christiansen, co-founder and CEO. “Ntooitive is enabling its customers to adapt and thrive in any situation, offering them the most complete platform to run their business successfully.”
The annual list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy, particularly amid a year of extraordinary challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The crisis has shifted us into a new place and a new sense of purpose,” said Vikas Khorana, president, co-founder and CTO. “The hallmark of a successful company, especially an Inc. 5000 company, is nonstop reinvention. There still is so much to learn—however, we’ve emerged from the pandemic transformed by new products, services, and market opportunities.”
At just over 6 years old, Ntooitive has earned a reputation for its strengths in providing clarity, predictability and forecasting across a client’s entire business, yielding detail and insights to drive smarter revenue growth decisions faster. Creative design and strategic planning, along with centralized cloud-based software, help to ensure a tailored approach maximized for efficiency.
Ntooitive is a Google Premier Partner, Facebook Business Partner, and debuted on Inc. magazine’s 2020 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.
ABOUT NTOOITIVE DIGITAL, LLC
Ntooitive is a digital advertising and technology company whose mission is to help publishers, brand marketers, and agencies grow revenue by creating efficiency, speed and effectiveness through the application of innovative data-driven solutions. Through its platform, Ntooitive enables organizations to make business decisions that can greatly minimize lost revenue due to missed optimization opportunities. Clients can efficiently monitor organization-wide profitability and performance, allowing them to make smarter revenue growth strategies faster. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Ntooitive also has offices in Los Angeles, Denver, St. Louis, and key locations overseas. For more information, please visit www.ntooitive.com or follow Ntooitive on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
ABOUT INC. 5000
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 500 represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
