Nanomechanical Testing Market Size Worth USD 404.9 Million in 2028 –Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Rising demand for more accurate testing equipment for testing of various properties of different materials is a key factor driving market revenue growthNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nanomechanical Testing Market size is expected to reach USD 404.9 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising demand for testing properties of different materials, increasing adoption of advanced technologies in industrial manufacturing and semiconductor industries, and rising demand for lightweight and cost-effective nanomechanical devices. Nanomechanical testing system provides accurate measures of various forces and deflections in testing objects. These testing processes aid in the designing of materials depending on their specific mechanical characteristics.
Nanomechanical testing system requires several instruments such as scanning probe microscopy, scanning electron microscopes, transmission electron microscopes, spectroscopes, and dual-beam (FIB/SEM) systems. Scanning probe microscopy is used to capture images of structures and nanoscale surfaces through the use of a physical probe. Tests are designed to measure local properties of materials such as height, magnetism, and friction. Scanning electron microscopes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing use of scanning electron microscopes in the testing of solid materials and increasing need to detect different phases depending on qualitative chemical analysis.
Major players in the market include Bruker Corporation, Eden Instruments, Micro Materials Limited, MTS Systems, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Nanoscience Instruments, Biomomentum Inc., Micro Materials Limited, Nanomechanics Inc., and Testometric Co. Ltd.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
• In May 2021, ARTIDIS announced its collaboration with Hospital Clínic de Barcelona and the University of Barcelona. This collaboration will help ARTIDIS to use ARTIDIS AFM technology that provides nanomechanical profiling for diagnosing Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC).
• Hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements and rising need for more accurate testing.
• North America is expected to continue to register significantly larger revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Increasing requirements for nanomechanical testing equipment for different research activities in fields of life science, industrial manufacturing, and others, as well as robust presence of major players in countries in the region are some major factors driving revenue growth of the North America market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the nanomechanical market based on product type, instrument type, application, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Hardware
Services
Instrument Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Scanning Electron Microscopes
Transmission Electron Microscopes
Spectroscopes
Dual-Beam (FIB/SEM) Systems
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Industrial Manufacturing
Material Development
Life Sciences
Semiconductor Manufacturing
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Finally, all aspects of the Nanomechanical Testing market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
