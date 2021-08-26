Elijah Norton Weighing AZ Congress Campaign

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The president and founder of Veritas Global Protection, Elijah Norton, recently announced that he is considering a congressional run in Arizona’s 6th District. The 31-year-old is potentially making his first jump into politics but believes a business-oriented mind could make a difference in Congress.

Norton is still in the beginning stages of putting together a campaign plan for a spot in Congress representing one of the most affluent areas in the United States. Early themes of his campaign include focusing on ethical leadership and business-savvy ideas to solve a variety of issues the country currently faces. He has an exploratory committee in place to gauge what type of interest is out there for him as he potentially faces off against a six-time incumbent.

Rep. David Schweikert occupies the current seat. The Republican has not faced a candidate in the primary since 2016, making this a potentially interesting race for anyone in the district. Historically, the district votes very conservatively, meaning that the winner of the Republican primary is bound to be the overwhelming favorite in the General Election. There has not been a Democrat in office representing the district since 1995. Facing off against any long-time incumbent is a tough task, but Elijah Norton believes business-oriented minds, as opposed to career politicians, can make a change.

Norton’s business career started in his native Missouri. Launching his first business while still attending college, Norton now focuses on growing Veritas Global Protection. In its first decade, the company has evolved into one of the leaders in the industry. The business is based locally in Phoenix but has a nationwide customer base. Norton fully relocated to Arizona in 2017 to play an active role at the company’s headquarters. He initially lived near downtown Phoenix, but recently moved to Scottsdale.

This will be Norton’s first push into politics himself, but he has been a long-time donor to several different campaigns throughout his adult life. Some level of political aspirations has always been in the back of his mind. He believes he is at a stage in his life where he can properly use the experience he has gained as a business owner to help out beyond monetary contributions. Instead of supporting candidates, he feels the timing is right to be one.

Norton still has time to decide whether a more formal push for election is the right move. His team continues to gather information to make the smartest decision possible. They want to determine the chances of a successful run before investing too much into the campaign. Look for an official announcement soon from Norton and his team.

About Elijah Norton

Potential Representative candidate for Arizona’s 6th District Elijah Norton is the founder and president of Veritas Global Protection. Founded in 2011, the company offers affordable plans to cover a variety of issues and repairs vehicle owners need. Serving customers around the United States, these plans work alongside insurance plans to provide comprehensive coverage. A self-described entrepreneur, Norton has played a huge role in several businesses dating back to college.